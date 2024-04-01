The Big Picture Seth Rogen shines as a comedic superhero in the action-packed film The Green Hornet, alongside the standout performance of Jay Chou as Kato.

The movie blends humor and action, with innovative and engaging fight scenes directed by Michael Gondry that captivate the audience.

Despite some dated jokes, The Green Hornet stands out as an underrated superhero gem with a star-studded cast and a fresh take on the classic duo.

Seth Rogen has been a juggernaut in comedy for years; not content to just star in films, he's been a prolific writer, director, and producer of countless beloved and hilarious projects. When you think of Rogen, you think of raunchy comedies like Superbad, or stoner flicks like Pineapple Express. And in recent years, he's staked a claim on the superhero genre by writing and producing the enjoyable thrill ride, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and even lent his voice talents to the bloody action series, Invincible. Rogen's foray as Allen the Alien in Invincible is one of the most fun voice performances in the show, full of endearing hilarity. However, even though he's not the biggest name in superhero movies, Rogen has actually already donned the domino mask and starred as a crime-fighting vigilante in a star-studded action comedy from 2011.

The Green Hornet is an action comedy starring Seth Rogen and Jay Chou complete with slapstick humor, stylized action choreography, and a surprisingly star-studded cast that made the project one of the more underrated movies in the rising wave of superhero films. Though some of the jokes don't hold up, this adaptation brings an underappreciated character from the early days of superhero history to the big screen with homages to its early predecessors and big swings that give the movie its distinct atmosphere.

'The Green Hornet' Puts the Spotlight on an Iconic Old School Hero

The Green Hornet is a crime fighting vigilante clad in a green fedora and mask who uses his incredible intellect and deductive skills to solve crimes alongside his loyal partner, Kato, a supremely adept martial artist in his own right. Masquerading as a criminal and at odds with the police, the Green Hornet is nonetheless an adept detective and crime fighter whose partnership with Kato makes for a formidable duo. Seated in their iconic car known as the "Black Beauty," a sleek custom Imperial decked out with an arsenal of weapons, the two infiltrate criminal organizations and take them down from the inside.

First appearing in radio serials in the 30s, the Green Hornet’s most famous adaptation was a television series in the 1960s that featured Van Williams as the titular character alongside the legendary Bruce Lee in the role of Kato. The television series was one of Bruce Lee's first acting roles in America, years before becoming a Hollywood icon with the success of his later films. Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actually references Lee's stint as Kato, in a brief but comedic fight between the martial artist and Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth. But it was Rogen’s 2011 adaptation that brought the hero to the silver screen. The Green Hornet is an underrated gem among recent superhero movies with a surprisingly star-studded supporting cast that includes Cameron Diaz, Christoph Waltz, and David Harbour.

Seth Rogen and Jay Chou are Hilarious Action Heroes

Superheroes and comedy go hand-in-hand these days, but there was a time when the blending of those genres was still finding its footing, in a market yet to be oversaturated with quips and one-liners. But with Seth Rogen as the leading man in the picture, The Green Hornet was one of the first and funniest superhero movies to truly blend the two genres. Like another famous masked vigilante, the Green Hornet disguises his true identity by reveling in a party boy persona in civilian clothes. Though for the Green Hornet, that free-flowing personality isn't exactly an act. Rogen is hilarious as always in the film, but he's also surprisingly adept at the tactile action of the role. He's ultimately still not the best combatant, and many of his fight scenes emphasize his lack of experience, but it's perfectly counterbalanced by his partner-in-crime-fighting.

Taiwanese singer and superstar Jay Chou turns in the standout performance of the movie as Kato, the martial arts and tech expert of the vigilante duo. Stepping into a role once occupied by legendary martial artist, Bruce Lee, is no easy feat, but Chou brings his A-game, bringing the character to the modern day. In one of the best subverted expectations in superhero media, it's Kato, the "sidekick," who is the better fighter than the titular hero. However, this only works because the movie doesn't shy away from the fact that Kato is the badass, not the Green Hornet. The movie never attempts to make Rogen's character a better fighter, instead choosing to poke fun at how much more inexperienced he is than his partner. By actually addressing the disparity in a lighthearted manner, both characters are still able to shine without diminishing the value of the other.

'The Green Hornet's Action Sequences Are Inventive and Engaging

Admittedly, there is a lot about The Green Hornet that doesn't work, as several of its comedic moments still rely on sexism and homophobia that are infuriatingly dated and uncomfortable. However, while those jokes are some of the reasons that drag the film down, the project is still highly successful and exciting in one important factor: its action sequences. Spearheaded by director Michael Gondry, the action scenes in The Green Hornet are excellent works of visual storytelling that make the film aesthetically attractive and eye-catching for audiences.

In a Collider feature by Gregory Lawrence, he breaks down the cinematography used throughout the movie, highlighting Gondry's "tactile sense of play and push" which makes the movie "feel that more immersive." Reminiscent of the way Jackie Chan uses every part of the setting to create exciting fight scenes, The Green Hornet features plenty of comedic and creative uses of its scenery in order to enhance its action. Gondry also utilizes a combination of slow motion and accelerated effects to keep audiences on their toes with the changing pace of each fight scene.

It's been over a decade since The Green Hornet was in theaters, but the character isn't ready to be retired yet. Universal has plans to produce a film reboot for the character, The Green Hornet and Kato, finally giving the martial artist of the team some more credit.

The Green Hornet is currently streaming on Hulu.

