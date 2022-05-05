Warner Bros. has just unveiled a new trailer for the newest addition to DC’s Animated Universe, Green Lantern: Beware My Power, which will focus on discharged marine John Stewart as he wrestles with the power and responsibilities of suddenly becoming the Green Lantern. The animated film was announced in October 2021 during DC FanDome alongside a slate of other films and will be released on 4K, Blu-ray & Digital on July 26, 2022.

Largely known for his role in the Justice League animated series, it’s high time John Stewart finally got his own original film as the Green Lantern. The trailer kicks off by showing John as he confusingly approaches other members of the Justice League, where a mishap quickly unfolds and reveals John to be in a Green Lantern suit.

The film includes heroes such as Green Arrow, Martian Manhunter, Vixen, Adam Strange, and more. We then cut to John, noticing a ship crash landing on Earth, only to find that it’s one of the Guardians of the Universe, an alien race in charge of the Green Lantern Corp who shortly passes after meeting John. The Guardians ring rises to select John as its new bearer because he “possesses the singular will” required. The trailer then reveals the film's main antagonist Sinestro, leader of the Sinestro Corps, and his role in a Rann/Thanagar War, while also getting hints of previous Green Lantern Hal Jordan’s death.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: ‘Green Lantern’ HBO Max Series Is “Not Your Average Superhero Story,” According to Star Finn Wittrock

The trailer is certainly exciting, and will likely change up the DC Animated Universe in more ways than one. Aldis Hodge (Black Adam, Leverage) will voice the titular hero, with Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) voicing Green Arrow. Hodge and Simpson are joined in the voice cast by Ike Amadi, Brian Bloom, Jamie Gray Hyder, Mara Junot, Jason J. Lewis, Keesha Sharp, Simon Templeman, Rick D. Wasserman, Sunil Malhotra, and Nolan North. Butch Lukic, who has been in charge of various DC projects over the years, such as Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, and Justice League Unlimited will act as the film's Supervising Producer.

Green Lantern: Beware my Power is set to release on 4K, Blu-ray & Digital on July 26, 2022.

Watch the trailer for Green Lantern: Beware my Power down below.

You can read the official synopsis for the film here:

“In Green Lantern: Beware My Power, recently discharged Marine sniper John Stewart is at a crossroads in his life, one which is only complicated by receiving an extraterrestrial ring which grants him the powers of the Green Lantern of Earth. Unfortunately, the ring doesn't come with instructions - but it does come with baggage, like a horde of interplanetary killers bent on eliminating every Green Lantern in the universe. Now, with the aid of the light-hearted Green Arrow, Adam Strange and Hawkgirl, this reluctant soldier must journey into the heart of a galactic Rann/Thanagar war and somehow succeed where all other Green Lanterns have failed.”

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Is Great Fun, but Are We Sure Marvel Has a Plan? | Spoiler Review

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Austin Slenk (92 Articles Published) Austin Slenk is a News Writer at Collider. He has an unhealthy obsession with Rocket League and loves YA movies, reality shows, and superheroes. He hopes to become a full time movie and T.V news writer one day. More From Austin Slenk

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe