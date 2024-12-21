It's an exciting time for DC fans. Creature Commandos just kicked off James Gunn's new DCU earlier this month and Superman launched its first teaser trailer this past week. There's going to be a ton of characters introduced in the next handful of years in this shared universe. One group of which is The Green Lantern Corps. Now, before this emerald space cop flies high in the DCU, Green Lantern’s getting a new Funko Pop.

The new Pop sees the most recognizable version of the character, Hal Jordan, in his classic suit from his endless comic book adventures. This includes his green, black and white outfit complete with a matching green domino mask. However, the star of the show with this figure is his iconic power ring. This will be a glow-in-the-dark piece that has not only the ring’s light effects shining around it, but has both the Justice League member's eyes and his lantern chest emblem piercing through the blackest night as well. This is very similar to how Hal’s suit operates in the comics. To top this heroic figure off, Green Lantern is accompanied by a speech bubble with the end of the Corps’ famous mantra, “Green Lantern’s Light!”

The Green Lantern Corps in the DCU

While Hal Jordan’s version of Green Lantern has had a rocky history, in both the comics and on the big screen, the character is finally returning to live-action in the upcoming Max series Lanterns. This will see Hal alongside another classic Green Lantern, John Stewart. Hal will be played by Kyle Chandler, while John will be brought to life by Aaron Pierre. However, they won't be the first Lanterns to be seen in the DCU, as Guy Gardner will make an appearance in Superman next summer, played by Nathan Fillion.

Before the DCU, Hal Jordan has only had one live-action appearance in the critically panned Green Lantern in 2011. That was the start of a very bumpy decade for DC. Yet, after a few failed attempts at the character, it appears The Green Lantern Corps will finally get the adaptations they deserve. The Corps has had a rich history outside the comics, mainly on TV. They had a major presence in beloved shows like Justice League, Justice League Unlimited and the very short-lived Green Lantern: The Animated Series. It's going to be exciting to see how closely Gunn and his team stick to The Corps’ comic book look.

Lanterns doesn't have a release date or window yet, but the series was just greenlit by DC Studios. As we get closer to its production, you can pass the time by streaming Green Lantern’s past flights, like Hal Jordan’s feature film and The Animated Series on Max. Funko's new Pop is also up for pre-order on Entertainment Earth's website for $11.99 USD. The figure is set to be released in February.

Green Lantern: The Animated Series Release Date November 11, 2011 Finale Year November 30, 2012 Cast Josh Keaton , Kevin Michael Richardson , jason spisak , grey delisle Main Genre Action Seasons 1 Expand

