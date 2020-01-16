Greg Berlanti’s ‘Green Lantern’ Series on HBO Max Will Feature Two Lanterns and Sinestro

It’s been a pretty wild week for fans of the small-screen DC Comics universe—what with the DCEU’s Ezra Miller popping into the CW for Crisis on Infinite Earths and all—but from out of the cosmos comes more news on a brand new DC property: Greg Berlanti‘s Green Lantern series for HBO Max. Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour, HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey offered up new details on the show. According to Aubrey, Green Lantern will “span several decades” and focus primarily on “two stories about Green Lanterns on Earth” as well as a space-set storyline that will be “going into the Sinestro story”.

Sinestro is the character’s long-time arch-villain, a former member of the Green Lantern Corps who gave himself over to the fear-based power of a Yellow Lantern to found the SInestro Corps. Mark Strong portrayed the character in the notably terrible 2011 Green Lantern movie, which Berlanti co-produced and co-wrote with Michael Green and Marc Guggenheim.

As for those two Green Lanterns, one of them will almost certainly be Hal Jordan, who has most notably ran afoul of Sinestro over the character’s comic book run. Unless the show wants to go real old-school with high-collar icon Alan Scott, the most likely candidate for that second Green Lantern is John Stewart. Created by writer Dennis O’Neil and artist Neal Adams in 1972—which made him DC Comics’ first black superhero—Stewart is a U.S. Marine from Detroit, Michigan who adopted Earth’s Green Lantern position from Guy Gardner, who himself took over for Hal Jordan. The show’s got options, is what I’m saying.

