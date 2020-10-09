‘Green Lantern’ Series Coming to HBO Max from Marc Guggenheim and Seth Grahame-Smith

In brightest day, in blackest night, an expensive new HBO Max series will be green lit … That’s how the Green Lantern oath goes, right? Because HBO Max has, in fact, green lit a new Green Lantern series, this one hailing from co-writers and executive producers Marc Guggenheim and Seth Grahame-Smith (Grahame-Smith will also serve as showrunner), according to Variety.

While the project was announced as being in development in 2019, HBO Max has firmly committed and a plot synopsis has been revealed (again via Variety): “The show will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps.”

It’s interesting to note that Hal Jordan and John Stewart are not included in this synopsis. The Green Lantern has been a character long rumored for the so-called DCEU (now being referred to as the DC Multiverse), with some insinuating that Zack Snyder had introduced a version of the character in his doomed (and recently resurrected) Justice League film. We’ll find out soon enough, when his 4-part extended cut of Justice League making its way to HBO Max next year.

HBO has ordered 10 episodes of this new Green Lantern series.

Grahame-Smith is a novelist and screenwriter who has worked on everything from The LEGO Batman Movie to Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows film. He’s currently working on Just Beyond, an R.L. Stine series adaptation for Disney+. Guggenheim has a long history with DC characters, having written comic books and served as co-creator and showrunner on series like Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. (He also co-wrote the abysmal Ryan Reynolds-led Green Lantern movie; proof that nobody in Hollywood holds a grudge for that long.)

The Green Lantern project is one of a number of prestige DC-derived titles currently being developed for Warner Media’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform. There’s also the spin-off of next year’s The Batman centered around the Gotham Police Department and there’s a John Cena-led spin-off of The Suicide Squad (also coming in 2021, god willing), fully written and partially directed by James Gunn. Pretty exciting stuff, we must admit.