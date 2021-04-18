In the wake of Zack Snyder's Justice League finally dropping on HBO Max, the director behind the newly-released film is still discussing what could have been if he had been permitted to keep everything in his ultimate version of the Warner Bros. superhero epic. At Justice Con 2021 this weekend, Zack Snyder spoke with The Nerd Queens and Wonder Meg in a live-streamed panel about his four-hour cut of Justice League and the characters we didn’t get to see, revealing that actor Wayne T. Carr had been cast as the John Stewart version of Green Lantern.

Although the Snyder Cut did offer audiences a brief look at a group shot of the Green Lanterns, according to Snyder, John Stewart was a character whose introduction had been planned for the end of the movie — an introduction that the studio then asked the director to cut out after he had shot the scene with Carr. "I said, 'Look, there's a chance that this doesn't make it in the movie," Snyder shared, also revealing that he had first met Carr through Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the film. "I'm not 100% sure he thought it was real, legit."

In a separate interview with the ReelBlend podcast, Snyder also expanded on the anecdote around why this particular Green Lantern cameo didn’t make the final cut of the movie:

"We did have a Green Lantern scene in the movie that the studio asked me to take out that I did also shoot here in the driveway with an amazing actor who was going to play John Stewart. Then the studio, when they saw the movie, and they saw that I had done every single thing that they had asked me not to do, we had come to a bit of a loggerhead.”

Per Snyder, the John Stewart reveal was a moment that eventually became the scene involving Harry Lennix as Martian Manhunter. As part of a compromise with Warner Bros., the character's presence in the film was increased more significantly, and Snyder was also able to shoot the Batman vs. Joker scene that officially introduced Jared Leto into the longer cut of the 2017 movie.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is currently available to stream on HBO Max. Check out the full panel from Justice Con below, where the director expands on the Green Lantern scenes that were ultimately cut:

