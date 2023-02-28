In 1940, the very first incarnation of Green Lantern debuted in All-American Comics #16. Premiering just a few years after Superman and Batman's inaugural appearances and managing to debut even before Wonder Woman first leaped into the pages of comic books, the Alan Scott iteration of Green Lantern kicked off over 80 years of Green Lantern mythology. Thanks largely to subsequent iterations of characters like Hal Jordan and especially John Stewart, Green Lantern has become a pillar of the DC Comics universe. Whenever the DC world translates into other mediums, namely animated TV programs and video games, Green Lantern is bound to show up somewhere.

However, live-action takes on DC mythology have often sidelined Green Lantern. While a 2011 feature film and a handful of references in TV programs like the various Arrowverse shows have ensured that this superhero hasn’t been erased entirely from live-action storytelling, Green Lantern has been downright cursed when it comes to receiving proper live-action incarnations.

DC's Earliest Stabs at a Live-Action Green Lantern Project

Because of Green Lantern’s enormously influential stature in the world of DC Comics, Warner Bros. (which has owned DC and its characters since the 1960s) has always been trying to tackle some attempt at a live-action Green Lantern movie. However, there’s rarely been much in the way of concrete plans for such an endeavor, with Warner Bros. brass often being more interested in the notoriety of the Green Lantern name above all else. There’s no better reflection of this than an anecdote from Quentin Tarantino, in which the seminal filmmaker notes that he was once offered the chance to make a Green Lantern movie for Warner Bros. There was no script in place, WB brass just hoped that a filmmaker of Tarantino’s stature could wring compelling material out of this figure.

Once the 21st century got underway, WB got a bit more serious about trying to bring Green Lantern to life in live-action form. This initially meant focusing on a comedic take on Green Lantern penned by screenwriter Robert Smigel that would be tailored for Jack Black. Smigel recalled how he was drawn to the idea that being a Green Lantern required only possessing the ring itself, which opened up the possibility of a real goofball taking on the mantle. Smigel's premise saw Jack Black playing a reality TV icon who gets picked out to be a Green Lantern. The plan was for Black to be his classic wacky self but the Green Lantern mythology would be handled 100% seriously, complete with an intimidating take on the villainous Sinestro.

This incarnation of the project drew widespread ire from comic book geeks back in the day, who balked at the idea of a comedic take on this property. Strangely enough, though, Smigel and company were kind of on the money with where cosmic superhero movies would eventually go. Smigel’s ideas (including a climax that saw Black’s character mimicking the finale of Superman: The Movie) were certainly wacky, but they feel akin to subsequent superhero movies anchored by comedic actors like Deadpool and Guardians of the Galaxy. What was deemed sacrilege in 2003 is now the norm for comic book movies.

Live-Action Takes on Green Lantern After THAT Movie

WB’s efforts to get a live-action Green Lantern movie going eventually resulted in the 2011 motion picture Green Lantern. At this point, there’s no need to rehash all that went wrong with that boondoggle of a movie beyond saying that its flaws ended up having a massive ripple effect on the perception of Green Lantern. The water was now tainted, what was supposed to be the equivalent of Iron Man for this character had instead turned into a 21st-century equivalent to Howard the Duck. Warner Bros. was not going to be trying another stab at this character in live-action for a good long while.

In October 2014, as part of the announcement regarding release date plans for the DC Extended Universe, Warner Bros. did reveal that a new Green Lantern movie was on the way. The farthest-out title on the slate, a feature entitled Green Lantern Corps. was now set for a June 2020 date. That would mean it’d be nearly a decade between live-action movies headlined by Green Lantern, but it still meant there was another live-action incarnation of the character on the horizon. David S. Goyer and Justin Rhodes were later set to write the screenplay for this movie at the start of 2017.

As time went on and the DC Extended Universe greatly evolved from those initial plans announced in 2014, the prospect of a Green Lantern Corps. movie began to look more and more far-fetched. Occasional rumors, like David S. Goyer being courted to direct the movie, would surface on the project, but nothing ever concrete emerged. Even the brief cameo appearance of a Green Lantern warrior in the theatrical cut of Justice League didn’t inspire much confidence that audiences would be seeing more live-action interpretations of this corner of the DC Comics mythology given how haphazardly the movie had been thrown together.

By October 2019, with the movie looking more and more unlikely, Green Lantern fans got a renewed sense of hope for a new live-action take on this character. As part of the lead-up to the debut of HBO Max, it was announced a sprawling Green Lantern TV show was in development for the streamer. This particular project actually looked like it was going to happen at one point in time, with Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine cast as the Guy Gardner and Alan Scott iterations of Green Lantern, respectively, while Lee Toland Krieger was selected to direct the first two episodes of the show after he helmed the inaugural installments of fellow DC Comics TV program Superman & Lois. Combine all that with corporate interest in seeing as many big original shows on HBO Max as possible and it looked like the HBO Max version of Green Lantern was unstoppable.

However, massive shifts in corporate interests at Warner Bros. (which was bought by Discovery Inc. in 2022) and the departure of original showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith led to the projects days being numbered. By the time a new Green Lantern show in James Gunn’s DCU, simply titled Lanterns, was announced as being the replacement for the earlier HBO Max Green Lantern program, nobody was shocked. This character, by this juncture, seemed downright cursed when it came to live-action adaptations.

This curse even extended to the various iterations of Justice League, with director Zack Snyder originally intending to feature the John Stewart iteration of this character in the movie. He shot scenes with Wayne T. Carr playing Stewart, who was supposed to appear in an ending scene involving Batman that, in Zack Snyder's Justice League, focused on Martian Manhunter instead. The reason for the swap of Stewart for Manhunter came down to Warner Bros. telling Snyder he couldn't use John Stewart because the studio had larger plans for the superhero. Unfortunately, those plans clearly never surfaced and another opportunity to potentially see Green Lantern in live action was lost.

We've Lost So Many Live-Action Green Lanterns Over the Years

Why is Green Lantern so cursed when it comes to live-action adaptations? What is it about this particular DC superhero that makes him so impossible to see in live-action? Well, part of it is that the Lantern superpowers can’t be rendered cheaply, thus ensuring that any version of this character can’t easily appear in a live-action TV show (hence why Lanterns were always teased but not shown in the ArrowVerse). Plus, the more abstract and stylized nature of Green Lantern’s powerset can turn off some writers, who may see the character as either “immature” or just impossible to write for.

These are minor issues that have probably cropped up in high-profile attempts to get this character just right in live-action, but the real reason Green Lantern hasn’t been ubiquitous in live-action seems to simply be because of rotten luck. Corporate mergers, creative indecision, studio mandates, and the lingering impact of that 2011 movie have all tripped up artists like Sigel, Grahame-Smith, and Snyder. These are just a few of the many people in the entertainment industry who have expressed fondness for Green Lantern and excitement for seeing this corner of DC Comics vividly realized in live-action. Alas, various expansive plans for live-action takes on Green Lantern have never gotten over the finish line.

But hope is on the horizon in the form of that Lanterns show, which will position John Stewart and Hal Jordan as its lead characters. Given Gunn’s embrace of all kinds of goofy comic book lore in his two DC Comic projects to date, it’s likely this property will happily incorporate all kinds of intricate and delightfully over-the-top elements of the Green Lantern mythos. Time will tell if this project is any good, but just the fact that a live-action incarnation of one of the longest-running DC Comics characters ever is officially inbound has to feel as glorious as the “brightest day” to Green Lantern devotees.