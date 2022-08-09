With the Warner-Discovery merger in full swing alongside the cancelation of Batgirl among several other projects, fans can be reassured that Green Lantern still remains in the future of DC's slate, according to a report from TVLine. A spokesperson for HBO Max has revealed that the project is “very much alive”.

The upcoming project, which is currently still in development, will be a television series with Greg Berlanti, who worked on The CW shows such as The Flash, and Marc Guggenheim, who co-created the hit series Arrow, will be executive producing and co-writing. Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story) is expected to play Guy Gardner, the first Green Lantern. It was previously reported that Jeremy Irvine (War Horse) was in talks to play Alan Scott. It's unknown when the series will debut, but TVLine reports an estimated 2024 release.

No other specific details of the upcoming series were revealed, but after the cancellation of several projects after the merger with Warner Media and Discovery, it appears that there's still room in DC's future for Green Lantern to fly. Among the recent shakeup, Strange Adventures, which had Kevin Smith (Clerks) attached to co-write and direct, is another casualty of the Warner-Discovery Merger after Batgirl's shocking cancellation.

While many fans expressed disappointment in the cancellation of Batgirl, which had already completed filming, not all hope is lost with other DC projects. Alongside the confirmation that Green Lantern is still in development, Harley Quinn Season 4 may still be on the way after a recent registration at the Entertainment Identifier Registry. Other upcoming DC projects that are still on the way include this year's Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods alongside next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and Blue Beetle.

Green Lantern made his last live-action appearance in 2011 with the release of his own solo film starring Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan. The film received a negative reception from fans and critics and disappointed at the box office. A reboot titled Green Lantern Corps was in the works as part of the DCEU with an expected 2020 release, however, no updates have been given on the project's development status. Now with confirmation that the television series is still in the works, it hopefully won't be too long before fans get to see the beloved superhero on screen again.

