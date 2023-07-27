Jack Black is one of Hollywood's most charismatic and beloved actors who became a household name for his slapstick humor and ineffably endearing personality. His comedic talents have enabled him to play a wide assortment of lovable characters, in films ranging from Nacho Libre to Jumanji: Call of the Wild. Black has demonstrated time and time again that he has the charm and talent to lead a movie, but even still, sometimes there are some movie roles better suited for other people.

Before superhero movies became the blockbuster juggernauts that they are today, Black was in conversations to play one of DC Comics' most iconic characters, Green Lantern. Green Lantern has been around since the Golden Age of comics and is one of DC's greatest heroes, so putting him in a movie was a no-brainer. So, in 2004, Warner Bros. had asked Robert Smigel, writer on SNL and Late Night with Conan O'Brien, to write a comedic version of Green Lantern with Jack Black as the man to don the ring. What came next was a leaked script, an Internet revolution, and the failure to produce a film that would have seen the Emerald Knight square off against a giant Pokémon. Taking a look at the script and experimental ideas begs the question: was this a missed opportunity or a dodged bullet?

What Was the Infamous Green Lantern Movie Starring Jack Black About?

In a 2011 interview with Vanity Fair, Robert Smigel shared some of the ideas, plans, and responses to this short-lived Green Lantern project. Regardless of the backlash and response from the internet, Smigel approaches the situation with understanding amusement about how everything went down. Understandable, coming from the writer who wrote and voiced Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

Smigel shared the instructions given to him by Warner Bros., which was to write a comedic Green Lantern movie with Jack Black in mind as the lead character. The infamous script leaked on the internet reveals many of the fascinating and salacious details of the raunchy jokes and plans for the movie. The iconic green power ring still finds its way to Earth but malfunctions along the way, causing it to divert from Hal Jordan and instead finding its way to slacker Jud Plato. The ring technically does its job in searching for a person with no fear, as Jud is shown to be fearless in his participation on a Fear Factor-inspired reality show. He's not exactly an admirable test pilot, but he's certainly not someone who's fearful of the moment. Jud is a man-child working for a furniture company who attempts and fails to woo his boss, whom he has been crushing on. Alongside him is his loyal friend Seth, who serves as the resident exposition nerd to help Jud understand his newfound powers.

Once given the powers of the Lantern ring, Jud does what anyone stuck in perpetual adolescence would do: create some sexually provocative constructs, attempt to impress his work-crush, and generally engage in some dated, and extremely distasteful, humor. While the idea of "canceling" wasn't as prominent in 2006, many of the jokes and attempts at humorous situations in this script rightfully never made it off the page. Eventually, the jokes come to an abrupt stop (but were they ever really funny in the first place?) when Sinestro arrives on Earth. The Lantern deems Jud unworthy of the position and the power that comes with it, stripping him of the ring and putting the planet under his protection. And by protection, he essentially places the world under his control, demanding that humans follow his strictly implemented dress code. It's eventually revealed that it was Sinestro who orchestrated the ring finding someone as bumbling as Jud; it was all part of his plan to subjugate the planet.

However, Sinestro isn't the only threat to Earth's safety, as an alien race called the Tchk-Tchkii, better known as Legion to Green Lantern fans, arrives on the planet. The alien operates under a type of hive mind that allows them to conglomerate into giant, yellow constructs — first as a giant yellow robot, then as a giant yellow asteroid. But then, one of the most absurd moments in the script comes at its climax, as the aliens combine in order to form one of the most unexpected pop culture icons: Pikachu. That's right, in this version of the script, Jack Black's Green Lantern would have faced off against a giant Pikachu, the signature Pokémon and one of the most recognizable (and cutest) fictional characters in all media.

Jud ends up proving his worth by using his wit and willpower to defeat Sinestro and the giant Pikachu. This earns him the begrudging and reluctant acceptance of the Guardians of the Universe, who kinda have to accept Jud as a Lantern now.

The Studio Actually Listened to the Fans' Outcry Over the Green Lantern Movie

As with many superheroes, there are often a number of different characters who have taken up the mantle of Green Lantern. In fact, there have been eight different characters who have carried the responsibility of being Earth's guardian protector. But once the internet got sights on this script, the outrage and resistance was immense. There was so much backlash from fans about this approach to Green Lantern that the project was ultimately discarded before it could move any further in its development.

Smigel was ultimately quite understanding of the response from his fans. He had followed through on his assignment, which was to make a comedy version of Green Lantern. But if passionate and avid fans felt that it was a disservice to the character? Well, he understood that their feelings were valid and understandable. The script felt more like a parody of the Emerald Knight rather than a faithful adaptation. So once fans spoke out about how that's not what they wanted, the studio actually listened.

What Happened to the Green Lantern Movie?

Warner Bros. decided to step away from their idea of making the film a comedy and instead developed Green Lantern (2011), starring Ryan Reynolds. The movie was initially planned to be the launching point for DC's new set of live-action superhero movies, timed alongside the boom of hero movies happening across studios. However, the negative reaction and poor box office performance of Green Lantern meant that it never got the chance to become the starting point for DC's live-action franchise. Warner Bros. scrapped its plans for the sequel, choosing instead to found the DC Extended Universe with Man of Steel in 2013. Though Green Lantern failed to meet expectations, it had its own successes that deserve fair recognition. Angela Bassett gave an incredible performance as Amanda Waller and Mark Strong's portrayal of Sinestro was both intimidating and brimming with potential.

Jack Black may not have been the right choice to be Oa's guardian of Earth, but let's give him his roses for the rest of his iconic and memorable roles. This past year he rocked the world with his enthusiastic portrayal of Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. His musical talent and voice acting chops brought one of video game villainy's founding fathers to life. Next year he is also set to return as the Dragon Warrior, Po, in a recently announced Kung Fu Panda 4, another installment in one of Dreamworks' finest franchises. And anyway, with all the multiverse exploring in the superhero genre today, who's to say we'll never see Jack Black in a Green Lantern suit fighting a giant alien Pikachu?