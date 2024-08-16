The Big Picture Superhero films often struggle with uninteresting romantic subplots.

Green Lantern's focus on the romantic relationship between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively is a standout feature.

Despite being a critical failure, Green Lantern's romance storyline is surprisingly well-developed and relatable.

One of the recurring issues with the majority of superhero films released today is that their romantic subplots are completely uninteresting. It’s actually rather shocking that despite how radically the genre has evolved, the notion of romance within a comic book universe hasn’t progressed that much since the release of Superman: The Movie in 1978. Even the best comic book movies are privy to this issue; The Dark Knight is cited as a modern masterpiece, but the chemistry between Christian Bale and Maggie Gyllenhaal is severely lacking. Ironically, one of the worst comic book movies ever actually has a solid romantic storyline, seen in the chemistry between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in 2011’s Green Lantern.

Green Lantern is often cited as one of most disastrous superhero movies in the history of the genre. Fans of the DC Comics universe had spent decades waiting to see the Green Lantern Corps brought to life on screen in a stunning space opera adventure, but what they got was an overwrought, cheesy, and emotionally hollow work of Hollywood cynicism that seemingly had no respect for the source material. The notion that Green Lantern would kickstart a new franchise for Warner Bros. was immediately written off, as any version of the character failed to make an appearance in the DC Extended Universe that started with Man of Steel two years later. Despite it being a colossal failure of a superhero movie, Green Lantern isn’t all that bad if it is viewed as a romantic comedy.

‘Green Lantern’ Has Great Chemistry Between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

The most interesting aspects of Green Lantern are the scenes that take place on Earth without any supernatural elements. The opening of the film focuses on how Reynolds’ Hal Jordan goes on dangerous missions and performs radical stunts for the Ferris Aircraft corporation, much to the annoyance of its vice president, Carol (Lively). The setup is perfect in the classic “opposites attract” premise of a romantic comedy; Hal doesn’t seem to have a care in the world about the risks that he’s taking if it grants him the opportunity to flex his skills, but Carol has serious concerns about the future of her business and the maintenance of her family legacy. Hal’s injury binds their fates together in a way that forces them both to rethink their approaches; this all becomes rather charming before Hal is swept into space to meet with Thaal Sinestro (Mark Strong) and the other members of the Green Lantern Corps.

The romance between Hal and Carol is far better developed than the relationships in the majority of comic book films, as the film takes the time to explore their backstories before the science fiction side of the story comes in. The notion of childhood friends reuniting later in life is a common trend in romantic films (including Lively’s latest star vehicle, It Ends With Us), and it succeeds in bypassing moments of exposition that would’ve dragged the film down if it started with a traditional “meet cute.” Given that Carol and Hal already know much about each other’s goals, Green Lantern is able to connect them thematically in a compelling way; both are trying to uphold the legacy of their fathers and secretly fear that they will fail to handle the responsibilities that come with it.

‘Green Lantern’ Works Without Its Superhero Elements

Green Lantern has much more self-awareness than most comic book films. One of the strangest clichés in superhero cinema is the notion that no one would be able to recognize a mysterious crime fighter if they were wearing a mask that covers a quarter of their face. This premise may have its roots in the Golden Age of comics, but it feels completely ridiculous in modern adaptations where the Internet and news footage are more common. Green Lantern has fun with this concept in a scene where Hal, still clad in his armor, appears in Carol’s apartment and is immediately recognized. This was a fun in-joke for comic book fans and took a playful approach to the source material, but it also may have appealed to non-obsessives who were looking at the story from a more realistic perspective. It also succeeded in making Carol an active character in her own right, and not just a secondary love interest who was only there to be saved.

Green Lantern begins to fall apart whenever it diverts attention away from Hal and Carol, as none of the other Green Lantern Corps characters that are introduced in space have any real personality. The CGI looks dull, making it hard to get a real sense of the action dynamics or stakes. As fun as Peter Sarsgaard seemed to be having as Hector Hammond, his entire villainous subplot felt like it was an underdeveloped story thread that would have been much better suited for a sequel. The last act of Green Lantern isn’t just the epitome of why audiences are sick of superhero movies, it’s the moment in which the film decides that creating massive works of spectacle is seemingly more important than advancing the relationship between the two actors that actually had chemistry.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Deserve a Better Romantic Comedy

The relationship between Reynolds and Lively is perhaps the best aspect of Green Lantern’s legacy, as the two were wed shortly after meeting on set. Green Lantern itself became a subject of derision that Reynolds even mocked in the post-credit scene for Deadpool 2, but Lively finally got to reunite with her husband for a voice cameo as Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine. Both Reynolds and Lively have done great work in the romantic comedy genre, and are now peaking in popularity as the Internet’s favorite couple. If nothing else, Green Lantern had a stronger impact on the rom-com genre than it did on its intended franchise.

