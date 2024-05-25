The Big Picture James Gunn is thrilled to announce the talented writing team behind the upcoming Lanterns DCU series, featuring Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

The Lanterns DCU series builds upon a strong foundation established by writers Chris Mundy, Tom King, and Damon Lindelof.

Stay tuned for more updates on Lanterns, while Superman takes flight in theaters next summer in a fresh reboot by James Gunn.

In a recent social media post on Threads, James Gunn excitedly confirmed the formation of a stellar writing team for the highly anticipated Lanterns DCU series. Gunn revealed that the show, which will feature iconic Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart, is building upon a strong foundation laid by a pilot script and series bible from renowned writers Chris Mundy, Tom King, and Damon Lindelof.

"Yes, it’s true," Gunn wrote. "The Lanterns DCU series is putting together a crack team of writers, based on a wonderful pilot script and bible by Chris Mundy, Tom King, and Damon Lindelof. A hearty welcome to Chris and @damonlindelof as they join the DC Studios family (no welcome necessary for old @tomking_tk, who has been here nearly since inception)."

What Will 'Lanterns' Be About?

Image via DC Comics

Back in January 2023, the Lanterns series was officially announced by Peter Safran during a DCU press event. Safran confirmed that the series will be headlined by "two of our favorite Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan and John Stewart" and will premiere on HBO Max alongside the rest of their television slate. Safran described the series as a "True Detective-type mystery" centered around the two Lanterns tackling a terrestrial-based enigma.

Gunn elaborated on the show's narrative, explaining how it fits into the larger DCU storyline. He mentioned that the series will uncover an ancient horror on Earth, with Hal and John acting as "super cops on precinct Earth." The premise sets up a fun blend of cosmic and detective elements, promising a fresh take on the Green Lantern mythology.

The interconnected nature of the DCU was also emphasized. Safran highlighted how Lanterns will weave seamlessly with other DC films and series, much like Peacemaker. "The story is going to weave back and forth between the films and the television shows," Safran explained. "Just, you know, Peacemaker is a good example of how that works. And that's what we're going to do with this big overarching story that we're telling."

This approach aligns with Gunn and Safran's vision of a cohesive DCU, interconnected across TV, animation, and films. The inclusion of talented writers like Mundy, known for his work on Ozark; King, a celebrated comic book writer with deep ties to the DC Universe; and Lindelof, the mastermind behind Lost and Watchmen, signals a high level of ambition and creativity for the series.

There is currently no release date for Lanterns. Superman flies into theaters next summer.