DCU's Press Event was held by Warner Bros. on Monday and gave fans a much-needed information debrief about the future of the superhero franchise. Collider's own Steven Weintraub attended the press event which saw the co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran provided an update on the extensive slate of content coming to the rebooted universe. One of the projects that received an update was the long-in-development Green Lantern series. Gunn & Safran confirmed the members of the Lantern Corps the series will follow and compared the series to another HBO classic show.

During the event, Safran confirmed that the series will be led by "two of our favorite Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan and John Stewart" and that the series is still set to air on HBO Max as is the rest of their television series. The series was also confirmed to be a mystery series, with Safran saying that the series is "more of a True Detective-type mystery with our two lanterns, [a] terrestrial-based mystery.” Gunn continued by saying that the series is what "leads into the overall story that we're telling throughout the different, different movies and television shows. And we find this Ancient Horror on Earth. And these guys are basically, you know, super cops on precinct Earth.”

When discussing how this show will weave into the films and other series, Safran pointed to how Peacemaker exists now and how it will be going forward. "The story is going to weave back and forth between the films and the television shows just you know, Peacemaker is a good example of, of how that works. And that's what we're going to do with this big overarching story that we're telling.” This sticks with the previously confirmed statement from the pair that the DCU will be connected across TV, animation, and films.

The History of the Green Lantern Series

A Green Lantern has been in development in some shape or form at HBO Max since its announcement in 2019 and originally had Seth Grahame-Smith attached to serve as the series showrunner and writer in 2020. Despite having a full eight-episode season of TV written by Grahame-Smith, he departed from the project after several regime changes at all levels of the company from Warner Bros., HBO Max, and DC Comics. The series was announced to be going under redevelopment in October 2022 just after the announcement of Gunn and Safran gaining their new positions. While the series was going to star Guy Gardner and Alan Scott with Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine having been cast for those two respective roles, Safran has now confirmed the new stars as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, though no casting for the roles has been announced.

