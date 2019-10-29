‘Green Lantern’ Series in the Works at HBO Max From Greg Berlanti

0

HBO Max has announced it has teamed with producer Greg Berlanti on a Green Lantern series that will follow the adventures of the cosmic superhero. WarnerMedia’s streaming service announced the series today at their big content presentation in Burbank, along with the news that Berlanti would also oversee a show based on DC’s Strange Adventures.

Berlanti released a statement, in which he offered up very little details on the Green Lantern series but did say it “promises to be our biggest DC show ever made”:

“Both of these original DC properties we’ll be creating for HBO Max will be unlike anything seen on television,” said Berlanti. “An anthology series of cautionary tales set in a world where superpowers exist, and, in what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series, but I can’t reveal any more about that just yet.”

The series will mark the first live-action appearance by a member of the Green Lantern Corps—be it Hal Jordan, Huy Gardner, John Stewart, or otherwise—since the 2011 film directed by Martin Campbell and starring Ryan Reynolds. Created by John Broome and Gil Kane as an update on the original Green Lantern, Alan Scott, the Green Lantern Corps is an outer-space law-enforcement agency aided by each members’ individual power ring that grants the wearer abilities based on the strength of their own willpower.

Berlanti is largely responsible for the CW’s interconnected small-screen DC Universe, better known as the Arrowverse thanks to its flagship show, Arrow. The network is also home to DC series The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman, and the recently-announced Superman & Lois Lane series. Outside the comic book universe, Berlanti also serves as producer on Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

HBO Max is slated to launch in May of 2020, arriving on the heels of streaming rivals Disney+ and Apple TV+. For more on the network, here are all the DC movies that will be available on day one as well as the details of the streamer’s landmark deal with Studio Ghibli.