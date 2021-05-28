Krieger comes fresh off directing the first two episodes of The CW's 'Superman & Lois.'

Deadline has reported that Lee Toland Krieger is primed to executive produce and direct the initial two episodes of HBO Max’s upcoming Green Lantern series. His most recent directorial project was the pilot and second episode of the CW’s Superman and Lois, and this will make Krieger’s first project with HBO Max.

Krieger is quite an experienced director, especially in the realm of comics adaptations for the small screen. He has directed for episodes of the CW’s Riverdale, the premiere of two episodes of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, You, Shadow and Bone, and films such as Celeste & Jesse Forever and Age of Adaline. He will also be adding the first two episodes of Green Lantern to his list in his collaboration with Berlanti Productions and Warner Brothers TV.

Berlanti Productions and Warner Brothers TV are behind the upcoming series, which has fans excited. The series will follow the DC story spanning back decades and beginning on Earth with recently cast Jeremy Irvine’s Alan Scott in 1941. Scott is a secretly gay superhero in the comics who donned the very first Green Lantern title, which the series will follow suit on. It will also explore the year 1984 with Finn Wittrock in the role of cocky hero Guy Gardner, as well as half-alien Jarta. Other Lanterns will join them, from comic book favorites to never-before-seen heroes.

The series is written by Greg Berlanti, Seth Grahame-Smith, and Marc Guggenheim, executive produced by Berlanti, David Katzenberg, Geoff Johns, David Madden, and Sarah Schechter. Elizabeth Hunter and Sara Saedi are co-executive producers for the project.

Although the series is still without a release date, fans can sure begin to get more excited as casting and crew news continues to be released. Be sure to stay tuned to Collider for more upcoming information.

