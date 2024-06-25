The Big Picture HBO and DC Studios are greenlighting Lanterns, a fresh take on Green Lantern with John Stewart & Hal Jordan.

The impressive creative team includes Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King.

The new series will consist of 8 episodes and will be part of the new unified DCU.

HBO, Warner Bros. Television, and DC Studios have announced an exciting new addition to the reborn DC Universe with the greenlighting of the drama series Lanterns. The series, which has received an eight-episode, straight-to-series order, is based on the iconic DC title Green Lantern, and the new venture promises to bring a fresh take on the beloved comic book characters.

The series follows two central characters from the DC Universe: new recruit John Stewart and veteran Hal Jordan. The story finds our intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland, a highly intriguing premise that promises a blend of cosmic adventures and grounded detective work, and something distinctly different from the DC norm.

Who's Making 'Lanterns'?



Lanterns boasts an impressive lineup of creative talent. Emmy-nominee Chris Mundy, known for his work on HBO’s True Detective: Night Country and Ozark, will serve as the showrunner and executive producer. Joining him are Emmy-winner Damon Lindelof, renowned for his contributions to HBO’s Watchmen and The Leftovers, and Eisner Award winner Tom King, acclaimed for his work on Mister Miracle and Supergirl. Mundy, Lindelof, and King will co-write the series, with Lindelof and King also taking on executive producer roles.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, expressed his excitement about the project, saying, "We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s Green Lantern. As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live-action series will mark an exciting new era."

Echoing this enthusiasm, James Gunn and Peter Safran, Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs of DC Studios, stated:

“We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon, and Tom at the helm. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with Superman.”

Last month, Gunn had shared his thoughts on the series online, saying, "Yes, it’s true. The Lanterns DCU series is putting together a crack team of writers, based on a wonderful pilot script and bible by Chris Mundy, Tom King, and Damon Lindelof. A hearty welcome to Chris and @damonlindelof as they join the DC Studios family (no welcome necessary for old @tomking_tk, who has been here nearly since inception)."

