The Green Mile is an American classic from Frank Darabont who adapted the story from a Stephen King novel of the same name. Now, you can watch the Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan Oscar-nominated film in 4K Ultra HD on February 2. Which, if you remember back when it was released on VHS, there were two VHS tapes to fit the whole movie on them. So to have a 4K Ultra version of the film is exciting!

Not only did the film garner an Oscar-nomination for Clarke Duncan for Best Supporting Actor but was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Sound, and Best Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published. It was critically acclaimed and directed by Darabont, who had previously directed a King adaptation with The Shawshank Redemption.

The release will include a commentary from Darabont, "Walking the Mile: The Making of The Green Mile Documentary," "Miracle and Mystery: Creating The Green Miles Featurette Gallery," Clarke Duncan's screen test, a make-up test for Hanks as prison guard Paul Edgecomb, trailers, and more! Fans can learn all about the adaptation and the production of the film in HD.

The Green Mile isn't an easy film to watch. It's a long and heartwrenching film filled with John Coffey (Clarke Duncan) and his supernatural gift while he is brought to death row and shares his power to seemingly heel living things to Edgecomb and the other guards. Convicted of the horrific murder of two young girls, Coffey is sentenced to murder but the guards are captivated by something "unusual" about him. It's a movie filled with brilliant performances and a great adaptation of King's work.

You can read more about The Green Mile from the press release below and get your own copy on February 2:

Released in 1999, the critically-acclaimed The Green Mile was directed by Frank Darabont (The Shawshank Redemption) and is based on Stephen King's 1996 novel of the same name. The film stars Academy Award® winner Tom Hanks (Philadelphia, Forrest Gump), Academy Award® nominee Michael Clarke Duncan (Armageddon), David Morse, Bonnie Hunt, James Cromwell, Michael Jeter, Graeme Greene, Doug Hutchison, Sam Rockwell, Barry Pepper, Jeffrey DeMunn, Patricia Clarkson, and Harry Dean Stanton. The film was written and directed by Darabont, based on “The Green Mile” by Stephen King, and produced by Darabont and David Valdes. Mr. Darabont is one of only six filmmakers in history with the unique distinction of having his first two feature films receive nominations for the Best Picture Academy Award: 1994’s The Shawshank Redemption and 1999’s The Green Mile.

