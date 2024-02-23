The Big Picture Production on Greenland: Migration , the sequel to the hit movie Greenland , will begin shooting on April 22 in London and Iceland.

The sequel will pick up five to seven years later, focusing on how survivors rebuild the earth after an extinction event.

Greenland was well-received by critics for its thrilling pace, emotional depth, and focus on family dynamics amidst disaster.

Production on Greenland: Migration, the sequel to 2020's surprise hit apocalyptic movie Greenland is set to begin soon. Collider has learned that the Greenland sequel will begin shooting on April 22, while production will be split between London and Iceland. Star Gerard Butler is set to return under the direction of Ric Roman Waugh, with additional casting beginning in the next few weeks.

Greenland followed the Garrity family, led by Butler along with Morena Baccarin, playing his wife Allison, and youngster Roger Dale Floyd as their son, Nathan, as they attempted to find sanctuary amid the chaos caused by a near-Earth comet named Clarke. The comet is initially expected to pass close to Earth, but instead, fragments begin to enter the Earth's atmosphere, causing widespread destruction and panic.

As the Garrity family struggled to reach a safe haven advertised as a sanctuary in Greenland, they encountered various challenges and moral dilemmas, highlighting the desperation and lengths people will go to just to protect their loved ones during a crisis. Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub last year, Waugh expanded on his plans for the sequel, which he believed would be more than enough story in which to wrap up the Garrity family's story.

"It'll be about who survived, and how did they rebuild the earth when everything was completely burned to the ground. So it's a beautiful kind of way to give you a conclusion of the Garritys and where they go. So, do you call it a sequel? Yeah, but to me, it's more of the final chapter of what this story has to say ."

When Will 'Greenland: Migration' Be Set?

Waugh revealed the plan for the sequel's narrative as we return to the Garritys "five to seven years later," a timescale which was based on how much time the atmosphere would take to clear the toxicity from an extinction-level event.

"It's enough that, which was very true about the last extinction event, was that there was so much toxicity in the atmosphere that nobody could live above ground for quite a while. There was still fires and there's all kinds of stuff going on, ash, you couldn't breathe."

Greenland received positive reviews from critics and was Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was praised for its thrilling pace, emotional depth, and the performances of its cast, with critics appreciating the movie for its focus on the human element and family dynamics amidst the disaster scenario, which set it apart from other films in the genre that might prioritize special effects over character development.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Greenland: Migration as work gets underway. Greenland is streaming now on Prime Video.

