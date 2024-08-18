The Big Picture Morena Baccarin reveals filming Greenland: Migration was physically and emotionally draining.

Ben McKenzie hints that the sequel takes things to a whole new level with a more global feel and bigger stunts.

Fans can catch the original Greenland on Max or Prime Video before the highly anticipated sequel hits theaters.

At FanExpo Chicago, Collider's Steve Weintraub sat down with Gotham co-stars Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie for an engaging panel discussion. Among the topics discussed was the highly anticipated sequel to the 2020 disaster thriller Greenland, titled Greenland: Migration. Baccarin gave fans an inside look at the grueling process of filming the sequel, which wrapped recently. The original film is a disaster thriller about a family struggling to survive as comet fragments crash into Earth, causing widespread destruction. The film follows John Garrity (Gerard Butler) and his family as they race to reach a secure bunker in Greenland amidst the chaos. The movie’s intense focus on survival and emotional drama was a surprise smash with audiences, leading to the development of a sequel.

Weintraub kicked things off by asking Baccarin if she ever expected Greenland to be the project that would lead to a sequel, given her diverse filmography. He also inquired about the challenges of the sequel's production. "It was the hardest shoot of my life," Baccarin revealed. "Not the easiest, not the most fun. A really difficult experience. We were outside a lot. We shot in London and we shot in Iceland. It was physically draining, emotionally draining."

'Greenland: Migration' Has a Lot Going for It

Image via STX Entertainment

Baccarin's honest reflection on the filming conditions hinted at the intense atmosphere on set. "I don't know if you've had a catch-up with [director Ric Roman Waugh] recently, but I'm sure it felt the same way for him," she explained.

"I think that the film has really wonderful things going for it, the story of this family that really is trying to survive, and I think that that really works and I think that's why it got a sequel. I am very curious to see it myself because I feel like it was a blur of exhaustion and running and crying, and much like the first, really."

McKenzie chimed in to add that, from what he'd heard, Greenland: Migration takes things to a whole new level. "But the second movie does have a more global feel to it," he noted. "You know, it was shot in Europe, and various other locations. It seems to, not to put words in your mouth, provide a similar experience to the viewer, but even grander, even bigger. It’s pretty cool, a lot of stunts."

For fans who want to see Greenland before catching Greenland: Migration, whenever it lands in theaters, the film is available to stream on Max. For those without the Max service, Greenland is also available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest news on Greenland: Migration.

