Released in October 2020, during the pandemic, Greenland, a disaster film that follows a family that were seeking refuge from a comet hurtling for Earth, became a surprise success. The film follows John Garrity (Gerard Butler) and his wife, Allison Garrity (Morena Baccarin) as they seek safety in Greenland amid the chaos. Greenland earned $52.3 million (including theatrical box office and VOD) and interest was high enough to warrant a sequel titled Greenland: Migration. Now that filming on the sequel has wrapped, the chances of a third installment have been discussed by the film's producer.

Having begun production in April, producer Sébastien Raybaud, while speaking with Deadline, announced that Greenland: Migration had wrapped filming in July this year. Raybaud was quizzed on the possibility of a third Greenland film and the producer revealed that conversations had occurred regarding that possibility. However, the plot for Greenland: Migration may present challenges to taking the story forward. His comments reads:

"We wrapped in July and I saw a first cut this past week, which is great. It’s a great achievement for the filmmakers involved. It’s a $90M film and exactly the type we want to see more of in Europe... We’re thinking about what could happen afterwards. There’s something that happens in 2 that could be tricky, but I’m sure we can find a way."

'Greenland: Migration' - A Worthy Sequel

Depending on the reception the sequel receives and given that the original film overcame its dour release and unfitting premise. It is a distinct possibility that Greenland will get a third installment. The original 2020 film saw the Garrity family make a desperate dash for a bunker in Greenland which holds the promise of preserving their lives before a comet crashes into Earth. Greenland: Migration will see the Garrity family emerge from their Greenland-based bunker home along with other survivors in search of new homes on a devastated planet. Director Ric Roman Waugh will direct both films with writer Chris Sparling also returning for the sequel.

The film industry has a host of projects that depict the world ending. However, not many of them were released while the world was going through a real life disaster like Greenland did. With a sequel now awaiting a release date, star Baccarin, while speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub at FanExpo Chicago, revealed that filming a sequel was a grueling experience. "It was the hardest shoot of my life," Baccarin revealed. "Not the easiest, not the most fun. A really difficult experience. We were outside a lot. We shot in London and we shot in Iceland. It was physically draining, emotionally draining." The actor did go on to share what audiences can expect the upcoming sequel, Greenland: Migration:

"I think that the film has really wonderful things going for it, the story of this family that really is trying to survive, and I think that that really works and I think that's why it got a sequel. I am very curious to see it myself because I feel like it was a blur of exhaustion and running and crying, and much like the first, really."

Greenland is available to stream on Max, and also available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. Greenland: Migration does not have a release date yet.

