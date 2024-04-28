The Big Picture Greenland: Migration, the sequel to Gerard Butler's hit film begins filming Monday, directed by Ric Roman Waugh.

The sequel is expected to explore different cultures' responses to global catastrophe.

Stars Butler and Morena Baccarin are both expected to return for the sequel.

A sequel to the Gerard Butler film Greenland is finally happening, with filming set to begin this week on Monday. Greenland: Migration is a sequel to the 2020 film, Greenland, which starred Butler and Morena Baccarin as the leaders of a family who try their best to find sanctuary with a comet set to hit Earth. Along with the two stars, director Ric Roman Waugh is also returning to oversee the film.

A release date for Greenland: Migration has yet to be revealed, but given filming is only just about to start, a 2025 release is most likely. The director posted Variety's earlier reporting on the news to his Instagram, remarking he is "fired up to start rolling cameras." The first film was a modest hit, both financially and with critics, especially at the time of its release amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in December 2020. Greenland earned $52.3 million (including theatrical box office and VOD) and was seen as a solid action flick by most critics.

The sequel, officially titled and greenlit in June 2021, is expected to center on the Garrity family as they journey across Greenland to make a new home for themselves after it's safe. Waugh has stated he wants to explore "how different cultures deal with global catastrophe" in the sequel. STX acquired worldwide distribution rights in the same year and reportedly increased the budget to $65 million (as opposed to the original film's reported budget of $35). In addition to starring in the film, it also is likely that Butler will produce the sequel, as he served as a producer on the original.

What Other Projects Do Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin Have Lined Up?

Both of the stars of Greenland: Migration have quite a few projects lined up for 2024 and beyond. As for Baccarin, she'll next be seen reprising her role as Vanessa in Deadpool & Wolverine, which recently put forth its latest trailer. She'll also be seen in the Anthony Mackie-led thriller Elevation, as well as Tropico opposite Pedro Pascal and Willem Dafoe. As for Butler, perhaps his most significant upcoming role would be in the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon. Butler will be starring as Stoick, the character whose voice he embodied fourteen years ago in the original animated film.

For fans who want to see Greenland before catching Greenland: Migration whenever it lands in theaters, the film is available to stream on Max. For those without the Max service, Greenland is also available to rent or purchase on Prime Video.

