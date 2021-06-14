Director Ric Roman Waugh is also set to return for the follow-up to the 2020 film.

A sequel to the 2020 disaster movie Greenland is reportedly already in the works, with leads Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin set to reprise their roles from the first film. Director Ric Roman Waugh (Has Fallen series) is also reported to be returning as director for the follow-up movie, as is writer Chris Sparling, who penned the script for the first installment.

In the first Greenland movie, Butler and Baccarin star as structural engineer John Garrity and his wife, Allison, who find their family's lives upended by the unexpected diverting of a planet-destroying comet set to fall on Earth. As they discover that the world is set to experience a massive extinction event due to a bombardment of comet fragments, they embark on a perilous journey to (where else) Greenland, hoping to survive what could be possibly devastating circumstances for the globe. In the upcoming sequel, the Garrity family must leave their Greenland bunker behind and trek across a frozen landscape to find a new safe haven.

In a statement, Waugh said, "Greenland spoke to our humanity in the middle of a global catastrophic event, highlighting what people are capable of doing to one another, both good and bad, when it’s life or death. The irony is we made the first film pre Covid and watched many situations come to reality. I’m really looking forward to the next chapter of The Garritys post the first extinction event."

The first Greenland suffered from several release delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with initial premiere slated for June 2020. After multiple pushbacks on the release timeline, STX Entertainment, who distributed the film, announced that Greenland would be skipping a theatrical release and going straight to VOD on October 13. That date was eventually delayed again to December 18. However, upon release, critical reviews were fairly positive.

The Greenland sequel currently has no projected release date.

