The already confirmed sequel to last year's disaster movie Greenland starring Gerard Butler has just received its title: Greenland: Migration. STXfilms sequel is set to feature Butler and Morena Baccarin reprising their roles from the first film. Also returning for the sequel is writer Chris Sparling and director Ric Roman Waugh. The original film followed the story of a family trying to survive together when a comet threatens to destroy the earth. The sequel follows the Garrity family as they leave the safety of a bunker to explore a decimated Europe in hopes of finding a new home to call theirs.

Production on Greenland: Migration is set to begin at some point in 2022. The first film was one of the most internationally successful movies released during the COVID-19 pandemic, grossing $53.5 million worldwide against a budget of $35 million.

Greenland: Migration marks the third collaboration between director Roman Waugh and Butler. On top of the first Greenland, the duo worked together on Angel Has Fallen and are also set to return to the Has Fallen world with a fourth film in the franchise. Both Butler and Roman Waugh are STXfilms mainstays, so it's no surprise they are both working together again on Greenland: Migration. STXfilms has acquired Greenland: Migration at the Cannes virtual market for $75 million, so the production company must have some major league faith in the post-apocalyptic sequel.

Since filming won't begin until next year, Greenland: Migration probably won't be released until late 2022 or 2023. Until then, fans will have to rewatch the original Greenland in order to make the wait for the sequel just a little bit more bearable.

