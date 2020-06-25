Gerard Butler Tries to Save His Family from a Comet in First ‘Greenland’ Trailer

STXfilms has released the first trailer for the disaster thriller Greenland, and it looks to be a cross between Deep Impact and a straight-up action thriller. Gerard Bulter (who else?) stars as a man who fights to get his estranged wife and young son to safety after a comet that has been broken up begins to impact the Earth, causing an extinction-level event that scientists did not expect for some reason. There’s a great deal of doom and gloom throughout in this trailer, mixed with the action you’d expect from a good old fashioned Gerard Butler thriller. Indeed, if you’re thinking, “Didn’t I already se this movie with Gerard Butler?” the answer is, kinda! He starred in the forgettable 2017 blockbuster Geostorm, which also found Butler racing from an extinction-level event on Earth.

But you know what? Butler is very good at the kind of thing he does, and audiences seem to respond well to it. And this movie doesn’t look half-bad. So yeah, sure. Let’s watch Gerard Butler battle a comet. Why not?

Check out the Greenland trailer below. Written by Chris Sparling and Mitchell LaFortune, the film is directed by Ric Roman Waugh (Angel Has Fallen) and also stars Morena Baccarin, Roger Dale Floyd, Scott Glenn, David Denman, Hope Davis, Andrew Bachelor, and Joshua Mikel. Greenland is slated for theatrical release on August 14th.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Greenland: