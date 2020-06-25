Gerard Butler Tries to Save His Family from a Comet in First ‘Greenland’ Trailer

STXfilms has released the first trailer for the disaster thriller Greenland, and it looks to be a cross between Deep Impact and a straight-up action thriller. Gerard Bulter (who else?) stars as a man who fights to get his estranged wife and young son to safety after a comet that has been broken up begins to impact the Earth, causing an extinction-level event that scientists did not expect for some reason. There’s a great deal of doom and gloom throughout in this trailer, mixed with the action you’d expect from a good old fashioned Gerard Butler thriller. Indeed, if you’re thinking, “Didn’t I already se this movie with Gerard Butler?” the answer is, kinda! He starred in the forgettable 2017 blockbuster Geostorm, which also found Butler racing from an extinction-level event on Earth.
But you know what? Butler is very good at the kind of thing he does, and audiences seem to respond well to it. And this movie doesn’t look half-bad. So yeah, sure. Let’s watch Gerard Butler battle a comet. Why not?
Check out the Greenland trailer below. Written by Chris Sparling and Mitchell LaFortune, the film is directed by Ric Roman Waugh (Angel Has Fallen) and also stars Morena Baccarin, Roger Dale Floyd, Scott Glenn, David Denman, Hope Davis, Andrew Bachelor, and Joshua Mikel. Greenland is slated for theatrical release on August 14th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Greenland:
A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.