‘Greenlight’ Trailer Makes the Hollywood Dream a Nightmare (and Takes a Jab at “Elevated Horror”)

Making movies is hard work, and in the new full trailer for the upcoming thriller Greenlight, it’s literal murder. The feature film debut from director Graham Denman comes from the upcoming new genre label The Horror Collective and stars Chase Williamson (John Dies at the End) as a young director whose dream gig turns into a nightmare when he’s hired to film an actual murder.

The film’s been making the genre festival rounds and was picked up after its world premiere at Los Angeles’ Shriekfest Horror Film Festival, where it won Best Thriller Feature Film and Best Male Performance in a Feature Film for Williamson. Greenlight also recently won the Audience Award for Best Thriller Feature at San Francisco’s Another Hole in the Head Film Festival. Next up, the film will screen at Panic Fest in Kansas City, which runs January 24-30, 2020, but for now, you can get a peek in our exclusive debut of the full trailer below.

Shane Coffey (Pretty Little Liars), Caroline Williams (Texas Chainsaw Massacre II), Nicole Alexandra Shipley (Guardians of the Galaxy), Evanne Friedmann (As Night Comes) Victor Turpin (Ma), Craig Stark (The Hateful Eight), and Chris Browning (Bright), and will hit VOD and Digital on February 25th.

Here’s the official logline for Greenlight: