There’s arguably no bigger name in the modern television industry than Greg Berlanti. Over the last decade, this famous television producer has made hit show after hit show including developing the “Arrowverse” and some of TV’s most twisted shows like Netflix’s You. Now Berlanti and Warner Brothers Television Group have announced that the producer has signed a new exclusive multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. This will keep the producer/writer/director and his production company at the iconic studio.

The new deal will last through 2027 and will see Berlanti continue to develop series across the studio's major platforms like HBO Max and traditional cable. When talking about the news, WB’s new CEO David Zaslav expressed his excitement saying, “Greg is a huge talent, and the impact of his prolific and powerful storytelling on Warner Bros. and audiences, and on our culture, is just ‘wow.’ He began his career with us, and we are incredibly fortunate that he will continue to build and grow our TV studio into the future.” Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman and CEO Channing Dungey reiterated that praise saying:

“We’re beyond thrilled to continue our partnership with one of the most accomplished, celebrated, and compelling storytellers in the industry. Greg is a visionary, a pioneer, and a leader, but more than that, he’s a treasured member of the Warner Bros. family. Collaborating with Greg is a tremendous privilege, and we can’t wait to see what stories he and his team will bring to life in the coming years.”

Berlanti also chimed in on the news saying:

“Every day I wake up grateful I get to get tell stories for a living with so many talented people that I love. With this deal, I’ll be lucky enough to be going into my third decade of making TV and calling Warner Bros. my home. The TV business has changed and Warner Bros. has changed, too, but I’m as grateful as ever to be making television and working with a passionate, brilliant, and kind leader like Channing Dungey and alongside a wise and tremendous old friend like Brett Paul. In my time getting to know David Zaslav, he is the most rare of Hollywood leaders: honest, loyal, and visionary about the kind of thriving Warner Bros. he wants to build for the future, where storytellers like myself can have a home to tell stories that excite and move audiences all over the world, for years to come.”

Berlanti started his partnership with WB back in 2001 and in that time has created or produced more than 40 shows. In the 2019-2020 TV season alone he had 20 shows in production or on air at once which covered every day of the week, major streamer, and channel. As of right now, the producer’s company, Berlanti Productions, has north of 15 shows currently on air or in production.

It’s easy to see why WB would be so eager to renew its partnership with Berlanti. He literally has had a hand in dozens of major pop culture shows in the last decade. For instance, the producer is the “Godfather” of the previously mentioned Arrowverse. Arrow, like Smallville before it, redefined the comic book genre. It ran for an impressive eight seasons and spawned multiple spin-offs like The Flash, Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Batwoman, Stargirl, and Naomi. That particular universe has enjoyed a decade of success spanning over 38 seasons and multiple epic crossovers. The Arrowverse is finally coming to an end with The Flash’s ninth and final season this year.

However, Berlanti’s DC work doesn’t end there as the darker Titans and Doom Patrol are currently both in the middle of their fourth seasons.

Berlanti also has enjoyed a lot of success outside the DC Universe with critically acclaimed multi-season series like You which is about to premiere its fourth season in February on Netflix and The Flight Attendant which is currently streaming on HBO Max. Other hits from the producer include CW’s All-American and All-American: Homecoming. His next new series premiering this year will be an adaptation of the Dead Boy Detectives for HBO Max.

However, beyond just his great body of work, Berlanti has been one of the shining examples of inclusion in Hollywood over the last two decades. That’s another reason why it’s great to see his partnership with WB continue. Whether it be in the DC Universe or not, Berlanti is sure to give TV fans something to talk about for years to come. While we wait to see what this award-winning producer does next, you can watch the new trailer for You Season 4 down below.