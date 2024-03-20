The Big Picture Michael Koman joined Greg Daniels to develop a potential new series set in The Office universe.

Koman's background in creating Nathan for You aligns well with the themes of The Office, making him the perfect co-creator for the spin-off project.

While the new series featuring a new cast is still in development, the immense success of the original show has generated high anticipation.

The potential series set in the same universe as The Office is one step closer to becoming a reality, with Deadline reporting that Michael Koman has boarded the project to co-develop the pilot alongside Greg Daniels. If the network decides to move forward with the series, Koman would be credited as the co-creator of the new Office project. Luckily, Koman has plenty of experience with comedy television, which could make him a valuable asset for the next step in the history of The Office.

Before he was selected to work on the Office project that would follow different characters than the one starring Steve Carell, Michael Koman co-created Nathan for You alongside Nathan Fielder. The docu-reality told the story of Fielder, as he tried to help struggling businesses. The marketing schemes he comes up with are often elaborate and exaggerated, as the series eventually turns into an exploration of the concept of social anxiety. The fact that the protagonist of Nathan for You has a lot in common with the themes explored in The Office makes Koman the perfect creative mind to collaborate with Daniels.

The potential Office spin-off would follow an entirely new cast, but with the project set in the same universe as the original series. While the show has been in development for a very long time, it hasn't moved forward with any casting news, filming schedules or directors attached, which is why the return of the franchise to television might take longer than expected. Nevertheless, due to the massive amount of success The Office saw over the course of its nine seasons, the new series would instantly generate plenty of anticipation among viewers who enjoyed the stories involving Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Pam Beesley (Jenna Fischer) and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson).

The Legacy of 'The Office'

The final episode of The Office aired on May 16, 2013, bringing the characters' journeys to a close. But even if the successful comedy ended more than a decade ago, it remains extremely popular to this day. It was the most streamed show of 2020 by a wide margin. Its viewership record was only broken by Suits last year, but the fact that The Office has remained in high demand during recent years proves why the network is busy trying to develop a new story set in the same world. Time will tell if the spin-off will be made, or if viewers will have to continue watching the nine seasons of the beloved series.

The Office is currently streaming on Peacock in the U.S.

