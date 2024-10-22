The Miniature Wife will introduce audiences to an unusual premise, and Peacock has found the director for the first two episodes of the series. According to Deadline, Greg Mottola will sit behind the camera for the first two chapters of this story. The acclaimed director will also serve as an executive producer for the project. The Miniature Wife will follow Lindy (Elizabeth Banks) and Les (Matthew Macfadyen), a married couple who will suffer from an unpredictable lack of power balance after an accident leads them to a crisis.

If the premise of The Miniature Wife sounds mysterious, it's because the exact details are still being kept under wraps by the streaming platform. Audiences will find out more about the fate of the couple once the comedy makes its way to Peacock in the near future. The lead stars of The Miniature Wife are ready to delight audiences around the world with the problems Les and Lindy will have to face. Elizabeth Banks was recently heard as the voice of Pam in Migration, the animated movie about a family of mallards looking for a better life.

And when it comes to the other lead star of The Miniature Wife, Matthew Macfadyen is preparing to bring out the best of his comedic skills. The actor's fame grew exponentially thanks to his role as Tom Wambsgams in Succession. The thrilling HBO drama about the life of a wealthy family who didn't know what to do with their media empire allowed Macfadyen to win his first Primetime Emmy Award. And after charming performances in both Skincare and A Mistake, Elizabeth Banks will bring all the charisma viewers know her for to the unpredictable plot of The Miniature Wife.

Greg Mottola's Bigger Hits

Throughout his career, Greg Mottola has proved that he knows exactly how to tackle uncomfortable comedy premises. One of the most popular hits from the director's career is Superbad. The fascinating comedy starring Michael Cera, Jonah Hill and Emma Stone saw a bunch of teenagers attempting to have a wonderful night at a party, only for the world to remind them to lower their expectations. In recent years, Mottola has worked on titles such as Confess, Fletch and Nobody Wants This. The next project by Greg Mottola are a couple of episodes from the second season of Peacemaker.

Peacock hasn't set a release date for The Miniature Wife. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.