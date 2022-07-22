Greg Nicotero and his production company Monster Agency Productions have partnered with Jimmy Miller’s Mosaic to create a movie about the making of George Romero’s 1968 horror zombie film, Night of the Living Dead, Deadline reports. The film is known for defining the zombie film genre even today.

Nicotero is certainly no stranger to the zombie genre either, as he has directed nearly 40 episodes of AMC’s popular The Walking Dead series. He credits his approach to the genre to Romero’s many zombie films. Nicotero claimed the idea of the documentary occurred to him after he attended a memorial for Romero and heard his friends tell stories of Romero’s inspiration and work behind the scenes of Night of the Living Dead.

Romero is considered an icon of the horror community. His niche was the zombie apocalypse subgenre which often had undertones of political and social commentary. The most notable being Night of the Living Dead, which kicked off the series of the same name. Romero’s zombie film franchise consisted of notable works like Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead, and several remakes and reboots. Even after his death in 2017, his work has left a legacy in the zombie horror genre and film as a whole by showing that horror was for more than just cheap scares and had its own unique way of tackling heavy subject matter relevant to today’s society.

Image via AMC

A prominent part of the movie’s production is that it had very little budget to work with, and the crew was relatively inexperienced in filmmaking. Nicotero discussed this aspect of the film with Deadline, saying:

They really had no experience. One of the actors was the makeup artist. It was this bunch who’d shot a couple commercials, sitting around saying, hey we should make a movie. And someone in the group said, yes, ‘let’s make a horror movie. They always make money.’ I love that spirit of a group of people getting together who had no real idea what they were doing and fumbling their way through.

He also said that “they’ve tied up necessary rights” for the upcoming film and have included Romero’s widow, Suzanne Des Rocher-Romero in the film’s production. Nicotero will serve as producer alongside Millerm with Brian Witten producing for Monster Agency and M. Riley for Mosaic.

Nicotero also has a detailed idea for the recreated scenes as well, saying:

What I want to do is an Ed Wood-style movie that shows the heart and character of this guy, with the backdrop this Magnificent Seven version of a bunch who had no fucking idea of what they were doing, getting together to make Night of the Living Dead.

It’ll be interesting to see a Romero fan like Nicotero take on this project. Nicotero's passion for zombies, special effects, and the behind-the-scenes work it takes to create such films can clearly be seen in the video below: