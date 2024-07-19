Gregory Peck had a film career that lasted almost half a century, with roles in dozens of movies in that time. Those performances could be found in a wide variety of genres, too, with Peck seemingly able to do a little bit of everything while remaining exceptionally popular and reliable as an actor. He was consistently praised and awarded Oscars-wise, too, with five nominations and one win for Best Actor.

There was a timelessness to his acting style and screen presence that ensures Gregory Peck is still worth celebrating as an actor, even though he was active so many decades ago now. The following films encompass the very best he ever starred in, selected both for the quality of the performance he gives in each respective one, and for how good the rest of the film is overall.

10 'The Guns of Navarone' (1961)

Director: J. Lee Thompson

The Guns of Navarone is an effective blend of war, adventure, and thriller genres, and also jumps out instantly because of the strength of its main cast, with Peck being joined by David Niven and Anthony Quinn. Narratively, the whole thing concerns a dangerous mission undertaken during World War II that involves saboteurs having to infiltrate an island filled with Nazi forces to destroy two pieces of large-caliber artillery (the titular guns of Navarone).

It's not necessarily a slow movie, but it is a methodical one, taking its time to introduce characters, set up a plan, and establish stakes, all before seeing the main attraction – the mission – get underway. The Guns of Navarone satisfies and mostly earns its rather long runtime, which ends up falling just 20 minutes shy of three hours.

9 'How the West Was Won' (1962)

Directors: John Ford, Henry Hathaway, George Marshall

If you like your Westerns big and epic, and find yourself stumbling across How the West Was Won, then you’ve come to (or tripped over onto) the right place. It’s a film that spans decades, starting in the 1830s and ending near the start of the 20th century. It was a big enough production that it had three different directors, and potentially too many stars to count, including the likes of John Wayne, Henry Fonda, Debbie Reynolds, James Stewart, Eli Wallach, and, of course, Gregory Peck.

It's also a film with an admirably wide aspect ratio, truly allowing the Western landscapes to shine and appear more gigantic and expansive than ever. It’s not the strongest film narratively, but it’s a technical marvel (winning several Oscars for the craft on offer), and it’s additionally fun to see so many Golden Age of Hollywood stars showing up in the one movie.

8 'On the Beach' (1959)

Director: Stanley Kramer

On the Beach is almost a war movie, though it looks at the aftermath of a war, to be more specific, and a fictional/hypothetical/potentially sci-fi one at that. The premise is pretty grim, considering it takes place following a devastating nuclear war that decimated most of the planet, except for more isolated areas like Australia.

The problem for the survivors and people taking refuge there, however, is the fact that radiation is spreading throughout the world and could inevitably reach those who had previously made it through the devastation. It’s pretty nakedly about the way that nuclear war would ultimately decimate the planet, finding small amounts of happiness in the lives people live, knowing that their time is particularly finite. A good or bad palate cleanser from the sadness of it all, depending on your sense of humor, might well be Dr. Strangelove.

7 'Cape Fear' (1962)

Director: J. Lee Thompson

A meticulously well-crafted thriller that shows how timeless building good suspense can be, Cape Fear might be slightly more well-known nowadays because of the 1991 Martin Scorsese film of the same name. Both are admirably intense and have very similar premises, though in the Scorsese version, it’s about a released prisoner stalking the lawyer he blames for his imprisonment, while in the 1962 version, the released prisoner stalks and torments a key witness in his trial.

The films are also tied by the fact that Gregory Peck and Robert Mitchum – the stars of the original – also have small roles in the Scorsese version. Still, for as good as that one is, it’s probably the 1962 version of Cape Fear that trumps it, being just a little snappier pacing-wise and perhaps being more effective at getting under one’s skin because it has to imply a good deal of the horrific moments, rather than outright showing them.

6 'The Gunfighter' (1950)

Director: Henry King

Anyone who watched and enjoyed How the West Was Won but thought it needed a little more Gregory Peck will be glad to know that it was far from his only Western, and some of his other good ones gave him more substantial parts. Take The Gunfighter, for instance, which he’s the clear star of, much in the same way that High Noon – released a couple of years later – basically belongs to Gary Cooper.

The Gunfighter tells a very direct story in under 90 minutes, following the consequences of having a reputation as being the fastest gunman in the West: every up-and-coming rebel, cowboy, or outlaw wants to outgun you and become the next champion, so to speak. It’s a thoughtful and leisurely-paced Western that’s stronger on character than narrative, with Peck being more than up to the task of grounding the film overall and ensuring its emotional moments hit hard.

5 'The Big Country' (1958)

Director: William Wyler

In contrast to The Gunfighter, one of Peck’s Westerns released later that decade, The Big Country, potentially stands as his very best in the genre, and it can also be compared to How the West Was Won in terms of its length. Broadly, it’s about a land dispute in a particularly prosperous part of the Old West, with the film exploring how this conflict affects a large family.

That makes it a little comparable to something like Giant, which starred James Dean, and, funnily enough, actress Carroll Baker played a supporting role in both (and, for what it’s worth, she was one of many people in How the West Was Won, too). The Big Country also stars Charlton Heston and Jean Simmons, but it’s Gregory Peck who gets the lead role and the most time to shine, matching the size of the movie overall with an undeniably confident performance.

4 'Spellbound' (1945)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Gregory Peck’s first feature film acting credit was in 1944, making Spellbound one of his very first movies, and arguably his very first that’s still quite well-known today. A good part of that is because it was directed by Alfred Hitchcock, and it paired Peck with another legend of the silver screen, Ingrid Bergman, who was only one year older than her co-star, but had been in considerably more movies up until that point (one of them being, of course, Casablanca).

The narrative involves murder, mystery, amnesia, and potentially confused identities, all things that are very much in Hitchcock’s wheelhouse. It might not be his very best thriller, but it is an undeniably strong one with some very bold and memorable sequences, and two excellent central performances, courtesy of Bergman and Peck.

3 'Roman Holiday' (1953)

Director: William Wyler

Roman Holiday is pretty much as good as romance movies get, with it having a sort of effortless charm and breeziness to it that makes it just as much fun to watch today as it would’ve been for audiences back in the 1950s. The premise is simple, with Gregory Peck playing an American reporter looking for a story in Rome, then finding it – and more – when he comes across a strange woman who turns out to be a princess who’s temporarily run away from her duties.

It's also worth mentioning that Roman Holiday is one of the best films Audrey Hepburn ever starred in, with the chemistry between her and Peck being one of the things that makes it work so well. It’s one of those older films that’s worth showing to people who don’t usually like older films, because it’s great enough, funny enough, and romantic enough that it might well convert them to the films of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

2 'The Omen' (1976)

Director: Richard Donner

Like The Exorcist, The Omen was a religious horror movie released in the 1970s that rather surprisingly kicked off a series that’s continued to have installments into the 2020s, though with both series (or franchises, at this point?), no follow-ups ever topped the original. 1976’s The Omen stands particularly tall over its sometimes interesting but often disappointing sequels, telling a fantastic slow-burn story about a young child whose vibes, to put it mildly, are off.

It's probably not too much of a secret what ends up happening in The Omen, but just in case you don’t know, no more will be said about the plot here. What can be said is that it’s a very engaging and eventually emotionally intense movie about faith, parenthood, marriage, and destiny. It wasn’t one of Peck’s last movies by any means, but it was perhaps the final classic he played the lead role in, and he’s excellent as a desperate father/husband placed in an increasingly difficult situation. The Omen is a great drama on top of being a very strong horror movie, and Peck is key to giving the whole thing that admirably grounded quality.

1 'To Kill a Mockingbird' (1962)

Director: Robert Mulligan

The courtroom drama to which all others are compared, To Kill a Mockingbird is a no-brainer when it comes to selecting the greatest film Gregory Peck ever starred in. Maybe it’s boring to put it at #1, but also, come on; it’s To Kill a Mockingbird. It was the film Peck won an Oscar for, and he did it playing one of the more memorable heroes of all 20th-century literature/cinema: Atticus Finch.

It was one of the very best films of its year (an overall strong one for cinema), and unpacks racial prejudice in a small town, with Finch being the only lawyer willing to defend a black man who’s on trial and claims he’s innocent. It’s also a coming-of-age film alongside being an ever-interesting and moving look at crime and justice in America, and stands as a winner all around... not to mention also being a very effective adaptation of a classic novel.

