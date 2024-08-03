The Big Picture Gregory Peck's gritty portrayal of General Frank Savage showcases the complexities of leadership and the psychological toll of war.

In his golden years, Gregory Peck was one of the most popular stars of cinema. He was the quintessential American hero. He played characters like the morally upright lawyer Atticus Finch in an Oscar-winning performance in the legal drama To Kill a Mocking Bird. Atticus defends a Black man against racially-instigated charges, in a film released at the height of the civil rights movement in 1962. In many of his films, Peck is the squeaky-clean image of charm and honor. However, Gregory Peck sheds this image for a raw performance in one of the grittiest war films, the 1949 World War II aerial war movie Twelve O'Clock High.

Twelve O'Clock High is no ordinary war film. Its action takes place in barracks, command offices, in the air, and with its climactic moment happening on-screen in a chair instead of the cockpit. The film was directed by the two-time Academy Award Best Director nominee Henry King, who collaborated with Peck on a number of projects, and is based on the novel by former Air Force officers Sy Bartlett and Beirne Lay Jr., with whom he co-wrote the screenplay. For giving us a flawed, complex Gregory Peck and for its unflinching documentary-like realism of the World War II drama that focuses on the human cost of war psychologically and physically, and particularly on those in the command chain, Twelve O'Clock High has an impressive 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Is 'Twelve O'Clock High' About?

Twelve O'Clock High is essentially a retrospective war movie. A former United States Army Air Force officer, Harvey Stovall (Dean Jagger), goes about his business in post-war London when he spots a familiar weird jug that piques his interest in an antique shop. It's unmistakable because it is in England that his Eighth Air Force B-17 bomb group operated from and, as we learn later in the film, the jug has the same scary black-eyed-masked Robin Hood face that used to be displayed at the officers' club the night before a mission. Convinced that it is the same jug that used to send chills down his spine, he sets off on a train and later rides a bicycle to an airfield in Archbury where the action took place. The rest of the film is thus a flashback of activities during the war, except for the end in which Henry King returns us to Harvey as he rides his bike into oblivion before the credits roll.

Transporting us back to the days of war, Brig. Gen. Frank Savage (Peck) takes over as the bomb commander of a demoralized squadron, which he must whip back into shape. Frank is a hard-nosed army boss whose only fidelity is to the mission at hand. His high-handedness makes him brush feathers with those he intends to lead, and they plan to mass-transfer from his unit. Frank's challenge is the limited time he has to win them over as their new leader, as their loyalty seems to reside with their former leader and Frank's friend, Colonel Keith Davenport (Gary Merrill). Frank is the one who occasioned Keith's ouster by pointing out to the chief commander that Keith's fondness for his men was the reason the team was ineffective. However, despite advice to try and be a people person, Frank is adamant that his "tough-love" approach will yield fruit and gets Harvey's backing to apply bureaucratic red tape to buy time and win his men over. As Frank toughens his squad with a sharp, unfiltered tongue, insistence on extra training, and observance of maximum discipline, the film primarily delves into the physical and psychological toll on the soldiers, particularly those at the decision-making level, with a focus on Gregory Peck's Frank.

Gregory Peck Is a Flawed Hero In 'Twelve O'Clock High'

General Frank Savage is a departure from Gregory Peck's typical roles. Unlike the justice-seeking Atticus, in Twelve O'Clock High, Peck descends into dishonor further than in the titular role he played in Captain Horatio Hornblower, where circumstances beyond his control caused him to compromise his beliefs. In Twelve O'Clock High, Gregory Peck willingly takes up both the prosecutor and the judge role, a man who is the law unto himself, believing that the end justifies the means. He is aided in this mission by his trained lawyer friend, the group's adjutant, Harvey. Peck imbues a tough exterior, yet internally battles with his own demons. When he takes up the commanding role of the Eighth Air Force bomb group, he's convinced that his tough, often bordering on cruel, methods will work and shuns anyone with a contrary view. Peck's Frank is a stickler for rules, and anyone who violates them in the slightest way is heavily punished. His methods include calling his squad members names, like ordering a non-performing officer to paint "Leper Colony" on his aircraft, and demoting his assistant for the flimsiest misdemeanors. Peck's Frank is manipulative too. He counter-charges an officer who intends to report him to the authorities into silence. He isn't afraid to cross lines either. He disobeys orders from his superiors and is willing to use bureaucratic loopholes in the system to gain an advantage over the pushback from his squadron.

Beneath this tough exterior, however, is a vulnerable side to Frank that has been eaten away by the insurmountable life-and-death pressures of his job. As the film progresses, this softer side begins to slowly surface. Even as he castigates his predecessor for being emotionally invested in his squad, he grapples with falling into the same trap, a sign that he's only human. Overwhelmed by the unexpected and much-needed support of his squad, he experiences a surge of emotion. Yet, almost instantly, he regains his composure, reverting to his characteristic tough demeanor. Gregory Peck's portrayal of a steely, detached leader who transforms into a man confronting his own vulnerabilities demonstrates his nuanced performance, one that deservedly earned him an Oscar nomination.

Through Gregory Peck's character, Twelve O'Clock High highlights the complexity of leadership in wartime, with Peck's psychological journey painting a gritty picture that seeks to communicate that hardly anyone involved in such a war is immune to its effects. While Frank is a complex character, he is nonetheless a hero in the film, one whose resilience, belief, and focus on his mission is transformational. The film had an impact on leadership training, particularly in post-war military schools, where it was often included as part of the course material to illustrate leadership principles and the psychological effects of combat. For playing General Frank Savage, a ruthless taskmaster and a deeply wounded man, Gregory Peck proved his acting range with a stellar performance that rivals his archetypal honorable showcases that had impressed audiences including President Dwight Eisenhower.

'Twelve O'Clock High' Captures the Gritty Realism of World War III Drama

Twelve O'Clock High's rugged realism of World War II has garnered praise, including among veterans. What makes the film unique is that it goes beyond the external physical realities of war, which it also gets right, and focuses on the human cost of it. Sy Bartlett and Beirne Lay Jr. wrote the film's script from their own experiences of the war. In the pre-CGI Twelve O’Clock High release times, the aircraft used in the film are real B-17s used during the war. The Eighth Air Force B-17 bomb group in the film draws inspiration from a real unit within the U.S. Army Air Force of the time. The characters in the film are models of real-life figures during the war, and many events in the film actually happened. The choice to have "the flying director" Henry King – nicknamed so because he owned a chopper he flew to sets – direct the film, was rewarded when his documentary-like style of making pictures delivered one of the most realistic films about war. King was known to advocate for story over art in filmmaking, and the film's producer, Darryl F. Zanuck is said to have reserved Twelve O'Clock High for King to direct.

The film also uses actual footage captured by both British and German gun cameras of its time, giving it an additional authentic edge. Through its characters' experiences and interactions, it relays the emotional and mental strain on the pilots and commanders. Twelve O'Clock High doesn't delve straight into combat, even though it introduces us to the grim nature of war early on, showcasing critically-injured and psychologically-damaged soldiers after a brutal mission. It doesn't spend much of its time on war strategies and tactics either. Instead, it explores the interactions between those in different hierarchies of command during war and the war's effect on them. If you are looking for an action-packed movie, which is usual in war films, Twelve O'Clock High might disappoint. Apart from a few sequences at the beginning and some spread out in the middle, the real action doesn't take place until the last half hour of the more than two-hour film. And when it does come, the film pulls the rug out from under the audience with regard to Gregory Peck's character. Instead, Twelve O'Clock High is a well-woven tense drama highlighting human sacrifice, courage, fear, determination, and duty.

Gregory Peck's riveting performance as a flawed, tough-as-nails leader makes you question the true nature of heroism. The film's gritty, raw look at the burdens of leadership makes you appreciate what it takes to make decisions in high-stakes wartime. The film earned two Academy Awards for Dean Jagger's supporting role and for sound mixing. If you like films that venture into dark, more complex aspects of military history and human resilience, Twelve O'Clock High is a stand-out that warrants your time.

Twelve O'Clock High is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

