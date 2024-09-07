Westerns tend not to be associated with rigorous academia. With stories often set in the lawless Wild West, the genre thrives off the self-determined everyman clawing his bloody way through deserts and gambling dens, shunning the cities of civilization for the liberating allure of the frontier. When gentleman cowboys do appear, characters like Tombstone's perpetually-sweating Doc Holliday are novelties, rare reminders that even those with diplomas are drawn to promises of prospecting and unfettered opportunity. Yet, despite the rebellious streak at the core of Westerns' rogue socializing, sometimes even the most literary influences can creep into frontier filmmaking, an unlikely combination of inspirations best demonstrated by one of iconic actor Gregory Peck's most underrated movies.

While the actor today is best known for his larger-than-life portrayal of Atticus Finch in the 1962 film adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, the star's monologuing turn as one of fiction's most compassionate fathers is far from the first time Peck has done justice to another person's drama. In 1948, Peck starred in Yellow Sky, a crime Western directed by industry staple William A. Wellman and loosely based on Shakespeare's The Tempest. Containing all the dramatic gunfights, bombastic outlaws, and over-the-top action sequences that Peck would later subvert in some of his more violent Westerns of the 1950s, the film nevertheless blends its unruly setting with the framework of the Bard's play to produce a memorable outing of Peck's early career.

What Is the Western 'Yellow Sky' About?

Set shortly after the American Civil War, the film follows Peck as Stretch, the leader of a gang of outlaws consisting of faces as innocent as the young Bull Run (Robert Arthur) to those as devious as Richard Widmark's cold, calculating Dude. With their ranks filled out by the ever-thirsty Walrus (Charles Kemper) and the hot-tempered Lengthy (John Russell), Stretch's gang begins the film by fleeing from a local garrison after robbing a nearby town, stranding themselves in the hot, unforgiving desert for days until stumbling upon an abandoned prospecting town from which Wellman derives his film's name. Despite the town appearing uninhabited, however, it isn't long before the dehydrated robbers are met at gunpoint by Anne Baxter's Mike, a fierce protector of the town whose relationship with Stretch's gang soon initiates the main drama of this 1940s Western.

After directing Stretch's boys to a nearby spring, Mike leaves Peck's gang to revive themselves and give their horses time to rest, but she threatens Stretch again when the intrepid criminal follows her back to her house. Thankfully, the pair's brief struggle — during which Mike lands an incredibly satisfying blow to Stretch's smug face — is interrupted by Mike's snarky Grandpa (James Barton), whose presence in town only serves to deepen the suspicions of Stretch's gang. In particular, Dude correctly deduces that the pair are alone in Yellow Sky because they're hoarding gold, leading to a disagreement between Dude and Stretch over whether the outlaws should outright rob their hosts. During this debate, Stretch gradually develops feelings for Mike which remind him of his moral scruples, experiencing a simple transformation that sets the stage for Peck's more complex, heroic roles in future films.

'Yellow Sky's Plot Shares Similarities With Shakespeare's 'The Tempest'

Despite William Wellman admitting that he'd never actually read Shakespare before making Yellow Sky, his film's premise is remarkably similar to The Tempest. In both stories, a group of companions is knocked wildly off course from recognizable society and lost in uncharted territory, with Stretch's discovery of Yellow Sky in the movie's vast desert comparable to King Alonso and his crew washing ashore on Prospero's island. Moreover, Yellow Sky's main storylines largely parallel the primary conflicts of Shakespeare's play, with Dude's eventual mutiny against Stretch resembling Antonio's usurping of his brother's Dukedom and subsequent plot to murder his rightful king. As a result, Wellman's film inadvertently works as a basic adaptation of Shakespeare's story, capturing the play's chaotic tone to illustrate how good men find themselves just when they believe they're lost.

In no part of Yellow Sky is this journey of personal discovery more self-evident than in Stretch's interactions with Mike. Mirroring the relationship between Miranda, Prince Ferdinand, and Prospero in The Tempest, Mike and Stretch's budding relationship beneath the knowing eye of her Grandpa gives Yellow Sky the heart that balances the grit at the center of the best Westerns of all time. Just as Wellman's film foregoes the comic subplot of Trinculo and Stephano's rebellion in The Tempest in favor of giving Walrus his fair share of whimsical gags, Peck's Stretch differs in his approach to romancing the film's love interest. Gone are Ferdinand's fawning, worshipful words of praise for his island princess, with Yellow Sky instead building up Mike's attraction to Stretch as he learns to embrace the sincerity that makes him a better man. This alteration allows the pair's relationship to feel more earned, but it's far from the only difference between the Western and Shakespeare's work.

'Yellow Sky' Turns 'The Tempest' Into a Bloody, Classic Movie of the Western Genre

On the surface, there are various details from Yellow Sky that inevitably diverge from the premise of "The Tempest." Apart from the implications of the two stories' vastly different settings, Wellman's film reimagines Miranda as a far more active character, with Anne Baxter's portrayal of her gun-toting, sharpshooting granddaughter the most engaging aspect of the film. Mike even gives Yellow Sky its central Western team-up when Stretch is betrayed, covering his escape from his former friends by pinning Dude's lackeys to the rocks with covering fire. On the other hand, Caliban's attempted assault of Miranda from the play plays out much more brutally in Wellman's movie, with Lengthy's assault on Mike done in broad daylight to the mostly supportive jeers of his fellow outlaws. The altercation is among the most horrifying in the film, demonstrating how Yellow Sky adopts a far darker, bloodier perspective on its familiar story.

Shedding the more fantastical elements from The Tempest and its similar plot, Yellow Sky doesn't include wizards or rogue wind spirits or magical, marital masques. In a departure from Prospero's vengeful shipwrecking of his former relatives in the play, Mike's Grandpa doesn't even have anything to do with Stretch's crew winding up stranded in the desert. Instead, the more incidental meeting of both parties underscores the brutal, unprompted danger ever-present in the Wild West, a heightened lethality that soon gives way to a far more violent story than Shakespeare's source material. Whether it's Dude musing about the prospect of domestic abuse or the early death of a member of Stretch's gang, Yellow Sky embraces the violence of Western movies to put a morbid spin on the Bard's comedy.

This grittier tone is especially evident in the film's ending. While The Tempest ends with Prospero forgiving the play's main conspirators, Stretch refuses to allow Dude and Lengthy to escape from Yellow Sky with their lives. Yet, despite this subversion of the play's more lighthearted tone, Yellow Sky also demonstrates the joy that can be found in putting a Western twist on Shakespeare's work. Both stories end with a return to society, as Mike's influence encourages Stretch to return the money he stole at the beginning of the movie, but Yellow Sky also sees the main cast ride onto the wild plains instead of returning to an aristocracy. This change emphasizes the personal freedom at the heart of classic Westerns, concluding Wellman's film on a rebellious note that leaves audiences exhilarated and demonstrates why Gregory Peck ranks alongside some of the best Western actors of his generation.

Yellow Sky This classic Western tells the story of a group of outlaws who stumble upon a ghost town inhabited by a tough, resourceful woman and her grandfather. As the gang discovers hidden gold, tensions rise, leading to a showdown between greed, survival, and unexpected romance in the harsh desert landscape.

Release Date December 24, 1948 Director William A. Wellman Cast Gregory Peck , Anne Baxter , Richard Widmark , Robert Arthur , John Russell , Harry Morgan Runtime 98 Minutes Writers Lamar Trotti , W.R. Burnett

