In many ways, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, released in 1990, is an extrapolation of the 1984 original. While the first film is quite clearly a horror movie in part, The New Batch takes the comedy elements of Gremlins and runs with them. Though there are still plenty of thrills, the spills take priority, and this tonal shift is likely the reason the movie is so controversial among fans of the original. The proof is in the parody: Comedy duo Key and Peele parodied the zanier sequel in a pitch-perfect sketch on the hypothetical writer's room behind the movie. The writers come up with themed gremlins, getting more and more out-there as they go. Electricity Gremlin? Approved! Vegetable Gremlin? Approved! A .... lady Gremlin? "That's why we need a woman in the writer's room!" Peele's character exclaims with glee. The real humor comes in when viewers realize every single Gremlin idea presented in the sketch really is included in The New Batch, including the very first (and only) female Gremlin. She's gorgeous! She's fabulous! She's ... murderous? Both queer-coded and tongue-in-cheek, Greta is the perfect femme fatale for our time. Add that to a musical number (with a bunch of costumed Gremlins singing "New York, New York"), and you've got a camp classic. You may not know her yet, but we promise one thing: Greta the female Gremlin is the horror icon we deserve.

Image via Warner Bros.

The original Gremlins, Joe Dante's 1984 horror-comedy masterpiece, is beloved, even today. A brilliant combination of darkness and levity, the movie is watched both at Christmastime and on Halloween. It's the baby of several big names: Producer Steven Spielberg (who took measures to lighten up the film's tone) and legendary writer Chris Columbus (who came up with the idea for Gremlins after hearing mice skittering around his home). When Billy Peltzer (Zach Galligan) is given an adorable creature named Gizmo for Christmas, he's warned never to expose it to light or water -- and never to feed it after midnight. Of course, these things aren't upheld very well, and soon Gizmo has sprouted several more versions of himself. They soon go rogue, turning from fluffy, Furby-like beings to terrifying, destructive Gremlins.

The movie doesn't hold back, killing off several townspeople before Billy and his girlfriend Kate (Phoebe Cates) manage to fight the monsters off. They corner them in a movie theater (clever) where the Gremlins are blown to smithereens. Gizmo is collected by his original owner, and it looks like it might finally be over. As any horror fan knows, however, that's never the case -- Gizmo was set up to return. But Dante was done with the platoon of destructive brutes, trying to avoid a cash-grab sequel. The studio went to several other directors, and it was only after being guaranteed total control of the project that he agreed to return. Though he didn't have Spielberg or Columbus, he still had Galligan and Cates. It was time to take things to the city.

Greta Highlights Joe Dante's Insane, Intentionally Campy Sequel

Image via Warner Bros.

At once a satire of the original Gremlins and a satire of culture in the late '80s/ early '90s, Gremlins 2: The New Batch is truly a time capsule. Dante shifted locations from the suburbs to The Big Apple itself -- almost the entirety of the film takes place in a New York City skyscraper. The shining jewel of billionaire Daniel Clamp (John Glover), the building is almost a character in and of itself. It's soon revealed to the audience that Billy is still our protagonist. This time, though, he works in the building. Kate, meanwhile, has a job as a tour guide -- a role which requires some employees to wear hats shaped like the building they're giving tours of. It's not exactly an ideal environment, as the setting is rash with relentless capitalism. The building even has a shady lab run by Christopher Lee's Doctor Catheter. Still, Billy wants to impress his superiors, especially the surprisingly kindly Mr. Clamp, and this distraction once again leads to an outbreak of Gremlins. This time, though, things are a bit kookier. With creative control, Dante goes wild -- adding Looney Tunes segments, a big musical number, and even a section which makes it look like the Gremlins have taken over the movie theater the audience is sitting in.

Far from just a straightforward narrative, The New Batch plays around with the very medium of the traditional movie. It'd only make sense to extend that freewheeling creativity to the Gremlins themselves. Running rampant through the building, the Gremlins come across Catheter's lab. They happily slurp down colorful chemicals, turning into themed versions of themselves. (Among many others, there's a brainy Gremlin, who can talk, a bat Gremlin, who later freezes into a gargoyle after hitting wet cement, and a googly-eyed Gremlin named Daffy.) But perhaps the best transformation is none other than Greta's. After slurping down a feminizing potion, she becomes a Jersey native's dream: Leopard print, red lips, and big hair. Greta knows she's camp -- she carries a pink feather boa, has nails to match her lipstick, and is even wearing tiny pumps! In short, her appearance finally puts the movie over the top and into comedy territory.

Have the scenes of Greta trying to make out with security officer Forster (Robert Picardo) aged well? Have the scenes with tourist Mr. Katsuji (Gedde Watanabe)? Not really, but much of the movie still zings -- and we still love her mini wedding dress. And even though she's played as a punchline here, Greta has inspired queer culture in surprising ways. (One action figure even comes with a pink "hormone potion.") Drag Race star Phi Phi O'Hara has previously dressed up as our favorite Gremlin for Halloween, and Greta's been identified as a queer icon before. You can't watch her glamorous dress reveal and not feel like you're in the presence of a queen. By the end of the movie, Greta's the only Gremlin left alive -- and she's determined to tie the knot with Forster. Shock director John Waters, of Pink Flamingoes infamy, once said that camp is either "tragically ludicrous" or "ludicrously tragic." Maybe some people would find marrying a Gremlin to be both. Us, though? We're not afraid of what we feel.