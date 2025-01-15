Over forty years after they first horrified moviegoers, the Gremlins may be coming back. A new sequel to the 1984 horror comedy hit is in the works. Deadline reports that the film is one of a number of films Warner Bros. has in development amidst an executive shakeup.

Chris Columbus, who wrote the script to the original film before he directed blockbusters like Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, and the first two Harry Potter movies, is said to be working on Gremlins 3. The original film was an enormous success in the summer of 1984, grossing $212 million USD on an $11 million budget; despite immediate demands for a sequel, Gremlins director Joe Dante had to be persuaded back with complete creative control. The result was the madcap, self-parodying Gremlins 2: The New Batch, which was a box office disappointment but has become a cult classic. Nevertheless, interest in the franchise remains healthy, and Columbus talked to Collider about Gremlins 3 back in 2020: "I wrote a script, so there is an existing script. We’re working out some rights issues right now, so we’re just trying to figure out when the best time to make that film would be. I would still do it the same way – I would do it as tangible puppets, not CGI. Maybe having — you know we had one stop-motion scene in the first Gremlins, but I don’t think I’d use much CGI in Gremlins 3."

What Is 'Gremlins' About?