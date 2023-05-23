There was a time when many big blockbuster films also had novelization tie-ins. They were big in the 1980s especially. These were wholly original works, not with the film being based on them, but rather the book written based on the movie. The Star Wars films, Alien, Terminator, and Blade Runner are just a few who found success with these spinoffs. It was a cash grab for studios, but an interesting venture, for it gave fans of the movie new insight. A novel had more information that couldn't be put into a movie. With the story needing to be fleshed out more, it gave authors a chance to go crazy in developing a more substantial backstory or expanding the plot.

The wildest, most bizarre movie novelization has to be 1984's Gremlins. Written by George Gipe, who would later write novelizations for other big hits like Back to the Future and Explorers, Gremlins stands out for how off the rails the book goes. Writers of movie novelizations have a difficult task, as they're writing the book before the movie is even out. It's not a finished film they're working from, but a screenplay that can be ever-changing. For Gremlins, it was extra difficult, for its plot focused much of its time on mysterious creatures who had no backstory and couldn't speak. How do you get around that? For Gipe, you give the gremlins an origin story, and you have them talk.

The 'Gremlins' Novelization Had the Creatures Talking to Each Other

Chris Columbus' original script for Gremlins was a blood soaked, R-rated horror show, but then executive producer Steven Spielberg got on board and smartly changed it to something a little less gruesome. The movie became a boy and his dog type story, with young Billy Peltzer (Zach Galligan) receiving an adorable little creature called a Mogwai as a Christmas present. He names his new pet Gizmo, and all seems innocent enough until Gizmo gets wet. This causes him to reproduce, with little balls of not so nice Mogwai shooting out of him. That's not good, especially when eating after midnight causes the cute and cuddly Mogwai to transform into scaly devil like gremlins.

The human characters like Billy and his love interest, Kate (Phoebe Cates), are great, but it's the impossibly adorable Gizmo and his evil offspring that makes the film work. That doesn't make a novel work though. To write about characters with no background and no dialogue can make for a pretty thin and boring story. For the novel to be something different and entertaining, it had to go deeper than the movie. So, George Gipe had the gremlins talk. No, they don't speak English, though in the film they do communicate with each other and even utter a few words in English. Gipe expands on this immensely by translating their language. It's hilarious in the best way possible:

"Stripe balled his short pointed fingers into something resembling fists. 'I want to kill you,' he said coldly. 'But I can't. Something is holding me back.' 'It's the one responsible emotion Mogturmen was able to keep in us,' Gizmo explained. 'We're incapable of killing each other.' 'You have other information we need,' Stripe continued. 'There's something that can kill us in large doses, cause us pain in smaller doses. What is it?' 'You will find out soon enough.' 'Chetz-wubba!' Stripe rasped, swearing in Mogwai. 'Why must you be so secretive?'

George Gipe Gave the Gremlins a Bonkers Backstory

In that insane dialogue between the gremlins, Gipe gives us a story. What is Mogturmen for example? Glad you asked. Here's page 1 of the Gremlins novelization, which lets readers know straight away that what they're about to partake in is way different from the film they watched:

"Centuries ago on another planet, Mogturmen had set out to produce a creature that was adaptable to any climate and condition, one that could easily reproduce itself, was gentle and highly intelligent… the galactic powers sent Mogwai to every inhabitable planet in the universe, their purpose being to inspire alien beings with their peaceful spirit and intelligence and to instruct them in the ways of living without violence and possible extinction. Among the planets selected for early Mogwai population were Kelm-6 in the Poraisti Range, Clinpf-A of the Beehive Pollux, and the third satellite of MinorSun#67672, a small but fertile body called Earth by its inhabitants."

Say what? Yep, Gizmo and his insolent children are space aliens. Gipe's novel is more 1950s sci-fi pulp than a horror comedy. Gipe has Gizmo being a longer-lived smarter being, while the gremlins that come from him are less intelligent and cursed with a shorter lifespan:

“It’s not fair that you should be allowed such a long life and we such a short one’, Stripe hissed in Mogwai words. “It was an accident of the Mogturmen’s creative process,” Gizmo replied softly. “You also have more knowledge than we,” Stripe charged. “More life and more knowledge. Why don’t you share it with us? We want there to be more of us. If we’re doomed to short lives, at least we can spread our species, enjoy the company of our massed millions.”

While this strategy can be a bit jarring, the novel isn't filled with the creatures speaking on every page. It's used briefly, here and there, just enough to turn the book into something entertaining without being exhausting. Even when they don't speak though, we get more insight into their thoughts, such as this passage where Gizmo, uh, meditates:

"He closed his eyes, and his Mogwai mind, ever obedient, began to show him the vivid colors generated by the boiling rivers of the subplanet Catelesia. It was one of the Mogwai's favorite mental images, although when he felt a minor surge of aggression, he enjoyed watching mind-battles between the armored worms of Ucursian. His favorite Earthly visions included the sun-darkening flights of the passenger pigeon (which he understood had ended a century before) and scenes from the San Francisco earthquake."

Director Joe Dante Disagreed With George Gipe's Gremlins Origins

Not every passage with the Mogwai speaking or thinking is so out there. Some of it is revealing in a more familiar way, such as when Gizmo thinks back to other gremlin attacks over the decades:

"Before that… a montage of Gremlin-created or influenced events, some major and some trivial, rushed through Gizmo’s mind… There was… the Memphis runway escalators of 1972… the 1969 Super Bowl…. The East Coast power failure of November 1965… a lesser-known power failure a month later in Texas, New Mexico, and Juarez, Mexico… the closing in 1963 of the New York Mirror, a newspaper that simply could not get the Gremlins out of its machinery… the 1962 collision of a runaway train, jet plane, and seagoing tanker at Danzig, Poland, the largest sea-air-land disaster in history… the Bay of Pigs paramilitary fiasco of 1961… the hilarious but potentially dangerous three day episode at the Onawa, Iowa, buttonhole factory in 1957… the myriad antics of World War II all the way back to the complete disappearance of Vansk, until 1936 the largest city in Siberia..."

In an interview last year with Empire Online, Gremlins director Joe Dante was asked about the "whacked-out novelisation" Gipe wrote. "George Gipe, who wrote that, never got to see the movie. He made up a whole background — a complicated one — for the creatures. In my mind, they came from China, and were the results of the mating of a dragon and a panda."

While the idea of a dragon and a panda getting on it is just as weird as space aliens, Dante did have a point. "Mogwai" after all is a Cantonese word that means "devil" or "monster", which they certainly are when they come out of their gooey cocoons. Plus, Rand Peltzer (Hoyt Axton), Billy's dad, gets Gizmo from a Chinese shop in Chinatown. Their origins, while never detailed, most likely find themselves on Earth somewhere in China. It's something surely to be explored in the new animated Max series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

Beyond the bizarreness, Gipe's vision of Gremlins has other interesting tidbits. For example, young Corey Feldman's character, Pete, doesn't stay to fight the creatures like he's shown doing in the film. Rather, after his teacher is found dead, having been killed by a gremlin, he flees town because he for some reason thinks the cops will think he murdered the man. In the film, Rand Peltzer, after playing a pretty significant role early on, disappears, only to reappear after the gremlins are all dead. He's partially responsible for this mess, yet he doesn't get to be part of it. In the novel, Rand is there at the end, fighting against Stripe, where he takes his invention, the Bathroom Buddy, and uses it to shoot shaving cream in Stripe's eyes. Even Barney, the family dog, gets in on the action.

Sadly, George Gipe would die just two years later in 1986 at the age of 53 after succumbing to an allergic reaction from a bee sting. He left behind, in Gremlins, a brilliantly nuts novelization. Read it and you'll never look at the movie the same way ever again.

