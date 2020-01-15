‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’: Release Date Confirmed for HBO Max Animated Series
During our recent interview with Harvey Girls Forever executive producer Brendan Hay, we got an update on the status of the upcoming animated Gremlins prequel series. Dubbed Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, the new show will go back 100 years to a time well before the 1984 feature film classic took place. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait a century to check it out. Though the series is coming to HBO Max, it won’t be ready for the streaming service’s launch this May. However, as Hay confirmed in our interview, the show is still on pace for a 2021 release date. Could be Holiday 2021, or maybe first quarter to kick the New Year off right? We don’t know just yet, but unfortunately we won’t be hanging out with Gizmo & Co. this calendar year.
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will be produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series will be written by Tze Chun and executive produced by Darryl Frank (The Americans, Animaniacs, Amazing Stories), Justin Falvey (The Americans, Animaniacs, Amazing Stories) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go! and the upcoming series Animaniacs) with Chun and Brendan Hay (Dawn of the Croods, Robot Chicken, Harvey Girls Forever) serving as co-EP. Dan Krall (Coraline, Scooby-Doo!) will serve as supervising producer.
As if that verbal confirmation wasn’t enough, here’s Hay’s insider info via pinned tweet:
Oh, and got back from Comic Con to find this hanging up at work today. Enjoy. #Gremlins, #GremlinsSecretsoftheMogwai pic.twitter.com/JkwZgqEmxC
— Brendan Hay (@B_Hay) July 22, 2019
Good to know that the series is still on track to make its 2021 release date. Stay tuned for more as we hear it.
Here’s the official synopsis:
In the animated television adaptation, we travel back to 1920s Shanghai to reveal the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie) met the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.
- Peggy Holmes to Direct 'Luck' for Skydance Animation and John Lasseter
- New 'BoJack Horseman' Season 6 Trailer Previews the End of Netflix's Most Devastating Comedy
- 'Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts' Review: Unlike Any Animated Adventure You've Seen
- 'Harvey Girls Forever': Brendan Hay and Aliki Theofilopoulos Look Back on Their Hit Netflix Series
- 'I Lost My Body' Review: Jérémy Clapin's Animated Epic Deserves a Round of Applause