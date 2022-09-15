Build-A-Bear has revealed an adorable new Gizmo plus from the classic film Gremlins. Mogwai lovers will be thrilled to get a glimpse of the newest addition to Build-A-Bear Workshop. Although Gremlins first debuted in 1984, the adorable and also slightly-terrifying furry protagonists have remained an iconic and beloved part of pop culture since the film premiered. The release of the Gizmo plush doll comes alongside the release animated HBO Max prequel series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, which is available to watch on HBO Max. Fans can now get their hands on their very own Gizmo, or gift one to a film-fanatic.

Build-A-Bear’s plush addition is Gizmo, an adorable and very kind Mogwai who Billy Peltzer owns and takes care of in the original film. Mogwai are creatures that are a result of genetic manipulations by an alien scientist, with the goal being to create a creature that would spread good-naturedness and goodwill throughout the galaxy. However, a miscalculation caused most to become mischievous or evil, and Gizmo is a rare example of a gentle Mogwai. In the film, Gizmo helps Billy defeat the vicious gremlins each time they get loose, and they form a close and loving bond.

The most famous line from the film is “But the most important rule, the rule you can never forget, no matter how much he cries, no matter how much he begs, never feed him after midnight.” If Gizmo is fed after midnight, he will lose his longevity and turn into a typical violent gremlin. Gizmo has also appeared in the Warner Bros. Fighting game MultiVersus, and also appears in HBO Max’s prequel series. Build-A-Bears official description of Gizmo says:

Make anyone smile with Gizmo™! This mischievously fun gremlin has been delighting fans of all ages ever since the cult classic Gremlins debuted in 1984. This Gizmo plush has white and brown fur, large ears and the Gremlins™ movie logo on his paw pad. Plus, Gizmo comes with his 5-in-1 sounds included! Just press his paw to hear his cute gremlin sounds. This Gremlins Gizmo plush with sound makes a clever gift for any movie fan. Just remember to never feed your gremlin after midnight!

Build-A-Bear’s Gizmo plus doll has the same signature large ears, and white and brown fur of his onscreen counterpart. He also has the Gremlins movie logo stitched onto his paw pad, and comes with 5 unique sounds to delight his owners. He currently retails for $40 USD, is online-exclusive of Build-A-Bear, and will only be available for a limited time. And unlike other popular Build-A-Bear plushies, Gizmo cannot be purchased un-stuffed or have any stuffing adjustments made. Build-A-Bear also has an online exclusive Gremlins t-shirt listed on their site under the “Coming Soon” category, and it features the gremlin Stripe with the world “Yum Yum”.

