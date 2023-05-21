In 1984, the Joe Dante directed and Steven Spielberg produced Gremlins changed movie history. Not only was its violence such a concern for parents that it helped create the PG-13 rating, but it also introduced us to one of the cutest and cuddliest film protagonists you'll ever see. Long before there was Grogu, there was Gizmo, a Cocker Spaniel colored little creature who loved people and was heavily invested in their pop culture. With Howie Mandel voicing the little Mogwai, Gizmo became part of pop culture himself.

There was just one problem with Gizmo. If you got him wet, he multiplied, and the balls that popped out of him, while almost as cute as Gizmo, weren't nice like him. They were mischievous. And when they ate after midnight, they transformed into scaly, sharp toothed killers. Gizmo, however, never became like them. In fact, he fought against the gremlins. Why did Gizmo never become a bad gremlin though? There are several ways to answer that, with part of it coming down to Gremlin's bizarre novelization, which gave Gizmo and company a completely whacky backstory.

Gizmo Is Nothing but Curious and Kind in the 'Gremlins' Films

The first time we ever meet Gizmo in the first Gremlins film is when Rand Peltzer (Hoyt Axton) enters a shop in Chinatown looking for an early Christmas present for his son, Billy (Zach Galligan). Gizmo lives his life in a box, singing without a care in the world. Rand has to have him. When introduced to Billy, Gizmo immediately imprints on his new owner. He smiles and sings and even plays the keyboard a little. And he's completely enthralled with TV. When he accidentally gets wet and multiplies, he wants nothing to do with the five Mogwai who pop out of his back. When the mischievous new Mogwai trick Billy into giving them food after midnight, Gizmo shows no interest in eating with them. He shows none of their destructive tendencies either, such as when they tie up Billy's dog outside.

As the Mogwai transform into the ghastly gremlins, they turn on Gizmo, torturing him while he cowers in fear. These creatures may come from him, but they're not like him. He sticks with Billy, just as scared and disgusted by the gremlins as Billy is. And in the end, when Billy needs him the most, Gizmo risks his life to kill Stripe, the last gremlin standing. When Gizmo's owner, Mr. Wing (Keye Luke), comes to take Gizmo back at the end of the film, Gizmo speaks English, saying, "Bye, Billy."

1990's Gremlins 2: The New Batch finds Gizmo and Billy reunited when Gizmo is abducted by scientists after Mr. Wing dies. The lab they take him to just so happens to be in Clamp Tower, the same building Billy works in. Gizmo is nothing but happy to see his old friend again. Of course, Gizmo gets wet once more, and the new Mogwai again transform into gremlins. These creatures also torture Gizmo, though in both films they never try to kill him, even though they have no problem murdering humans. And just like in the original film, Gizmo, with Billy's help, fights against the evil creatures, even taking one down Rambo style. Why is Gizmo so good and innocent though? Why does he never turn into a gremlin? Why do the gremlins hate him? Why does he fight against them? Does how Mr. Wing raised him play any part in Gizmo's personality? None of these questions are answered. It's just who Gizmo is. Like how people can be good and bad, maybe so can Mogwai. There has to be more to it though, as no other Mogwai are good, but the films leave it a mystery.

The 'Gremlins' Novelization Tried To Explain Gizmo's Goodness

The Gremlins novelization aimed to answer those questions. They almost had to. In the 1980s especially, novelizations to popular movies did big business. They could be problematic though, say if your film was about little creatures who didn't speak and had no backstory. A novelization of a film is meant to expand on the limited run time of what we see on a screen. A book is where a writer could go more in depth on a character's backstory, adding scenes and dialogue. With Gremlins focusing mainly on protagonists and antagonists we know almost nothing about, the author of the Gremlins novelization, George Gipe, had to make stuff up, and he went off in the craziest of directions.

The first crazy thing Gipe did was make the gremlins from outer space. The first page of the novel explains a race of aliens, called Mogturmen, who created the Mogwai:

"The galactic powers sent Mogwai to every inhabitable planet in the universe, their purpose being to inspire alien beings with their peaceful spirit and intelligence and to instruct them in the ways of living without violence and possible extinction."

Gipe then explained why most gremlins are bad:

"Soon after these first departures it was discovered that Mogturmen’s creatures were highly unstable. To be exact, fewer than one in a thousand retained the sweet disposition and charitable aims built into it by the inventor. Instead, something went wrong. Very wrong. The Mogwai himself knew of the unstable Mogwai, being well versed in the historical background of his species. He preferred not to think of the complications that had developed, but it was nearly impossible not to. It was, after all, part of his heritage. Closing his eyes as he relaxed in his cage awaiting his supper, he mused briefly on the wars, landslides, and famines that had taken place on Kelm-6, Clinpf-A, and even here on Earth because of his creator’s miscalculations and willingness to disseminate an untested creature. Small wonder Mogturmen had been punished by having his . . . The Mogwai pushed the thought from his mind. True, Mogturmen had failed in the overall, but he himself was one of the successes, the one in a thousand who still embodied all the good things put there by his high-minded inventor. Yet his existence, he knew, had no long-term benefits for society. Gentle as he was, he was a distinct threat to those around him. Just a few drops of water, a morsel of food at the wrong time, and—"

According to Gipe's bonkers Gremlins backstory, most of these created space alien Mogwai go bad due to some sort of mutation. The Mogwai who will be known later as Gizmo is one of the few not to be affected and keeps his "peaceful spirit." It's a crazy idea, but still a fun one for how off the wall Gipe went and was allowed to go.

But why can't the gremlins kill Gizmo? No worries, Gipe had an explanation for that as well in a scene where the Mogwai language is translated to English.

"Stripe balled his short pointed fingers into something resembling fists. 'I want to kill you,' he said coldly. 'But I can't. Something is holding me back.' 'It's the one responsible emotion Mogturmen was able to keep in us,' Gizmo explained. 'We're incapable of killing each other.' 'You have other information we need,' Stripe continued. 'There's something that can kill us in large doses, cause us pain in smaller doses. What is it?' 'You will find out soon enough.' 'Chetz-wubba!' Stripe rasped, swearing in Mogwai. 'Why must you be so secretive?'

If you thought Gremlins was a strange enough premise as a film, it has nothing on how far the novel is willing to go.

Will 'Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai' Give Us More Insight Into Gizmo?

Gremlins fans have clamored for a third film for over three decades, but as of now, though a new film has been announced several times, it has yet to happen. The new Max animated series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, brings Gizmo back to the screen for the first time in thirty-three years. It will create its own backstory for the Mogwai, but it will not involve space aliens.

Trailers and information released for the series give us a story set very much on Earth in China. It's a prequel that will follow Mr. Wing, who was an old man in the Gremlins films, when he was a young boy. While the show is geared more toward children, rather than being a horror series, it will no doubt go into detail on where the Mogwai come from, which should be somewhere in China. We'll hopefully get some insight into why Gizmo is so good and how his friendship with Wing helps to form that. If Gremlins 3 ever happens, maybe it'll give us another explanation for why Gizmo is who he is, but for now, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai promises, in its title, to reveal a lot about a creature we know so little of.

