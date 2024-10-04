It’s not even the right season and Max subscribers are boosting the iconic comedy horror flick, Gremlins to the streamer’s Top 10 chart. What’s that you say? It is the spooky season? Sure, it’s the time of the year for slashers and supernatural flicks, but we’re here to gently remind you that Gremlins is, in fact, a Christmas movie. Perhaps even the greatest Christmas movie of all time. But here’s the thing, we love seeing that Gremlin love no matter the time of year, so if Max subscribers say it’s a Halloween movie, then sure. Just don’t forget to give it a rewatch in two months when you’re hitting up other on-theme classics like Home Alone and The Santa Clause.

Joe Dante’s (The ‘Burbs) holiday horror flick, Gremlins, centers around a teenage boy, Billy Peltzer (Zach Galligan), whose father has come home from a trip overseas with a unique Christmas present. In his satchel, the man is carrying a tiny, furry critter with big eyes and a cute lil face called a Mogwai. Dubbing him with the name Gizmo, Billy is excited about his new companion, but his father gives him the warning that he was told - don’t expose him to light, never get him wet, and never, under any circumstances, feed him after midnight. While Billy heeds his father’s warning, Gizmo still gets splashed with water, causing him to spawn several other creatures. Unfortunately, the other Mogwai aren’t as pleasant as Gizmo and soon, they take over Billy’s town, causing nothing but destruction and chaos on Christmas Eve.

In classic ‘80s fashion, Gremlins also had some other familiar faces attached to it, including Judge Reinhold (Fast Times at Ridgemont High), Corey Feldman (The Lost Boys), Phoebe Cates (Fast Times at Ridgemont High), Frances Lee McCain (Back to the Future), and more. The title was the second feature-length script of future Home Alone and Harry Potter filmmaker, Chris Columbus, who made his writing debut earlier that year with the romantic drama, Reckless. Also, very of-the-time was the film’s executive producer, Steven Spielberg, whose Amblin Entertainment was of course drawn to the project, which now sits with the Certified Fresh rating of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Gremlins’ Never Say Die

Close

Okay, so we may have stolen that line from another ‘80s classic, but still, the sentiment rings true for the Gremlins franchise. In the four decades since the original movie came out, the film franchise has spawned two more movies, Gremlins 2: The New Batch and Gremlins 3, as well as video games and a book series. Most recently, the little critters took over the animated realm on HBO’s streamer, Max, with a prequel series titled Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, which just celebrated the premiere of its second season, Gremlins: The Wild Batch.

Head over to Max now to see where it all began, as Gremlins is now streaming.

Gremlins A young man inadvertently breaks three important rules concerning his new pet and unleashes a horde of malevolently mischievous monsters on a small town. Release Date June 7, 1984 Director Joe Dante Cast Phoebe Cates , Corey Feldman , Zach Galligan , Hoyt Axton , Polly Holliday , Howie Mandel Runtime 106 minutes Writers Chris Columbus Tagline Budget $11 million Studio(s) Warner Bros. , Amblin Entertainment Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Sequel(s) Gremlins 2: The New Batch , Gremlins 3 Expand

