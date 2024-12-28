It’s hard to find a movie that can cross genres and appeal to a multitude of fans but - by golly - Joe Dante did exactly that with his 1984 feature Gremlins. It’s hard to box Gremlins into one singular category, so we’re lucky that we don’t have to. The movie is technically a horror feature, but its cute, Christmassy, campy, comedic, and cuddly undertones put it in a league of its own. With all these pieces fixed together, it’s easy to understand why the film is quickly climbing the charts over at Max, where Gremlins currently sits in the #6 spot on the streamer. Sure, holiday favorites like A Christmas Story Christmas and the box office bomb Joker: Folie à Deux are topping the Top 10 - and for good reason - but Gremlins is truly where it’s at for all the campy horror lovers out there as they head into the new year.

The movie follows a teenager named Billy Peltzer (Zach Galligan) whose father (Hoyt Axton) has returned from a work trip (we use the term “work” very loosely as Billy’s dad is a failing inventor) with a one-of-a-kind Christmas present for his son. He’s procured an odd little critter known as a Mogwai for Billy, which he’s named Gizmo (Howie Mandell). Passing his son the same rules that he was given by the Mogwai’s original owner, Billy’s dad tells him that the little guy needs to avoid bright lights - but especially sunlight; it can’t get wet, and to never - under any circumstances - feed it after midnight. Obviously, these rules almost immediately get mucked up and an army of angry little gremlins spawn from Gizmo, who remains a precious angel throughout the entire film. Overtaking the town, the scaly, slimy offspring run amuck on Christmas Eve with Gizmo and Billy forced to pick up the pieces.

The Legacy of ‘Gremlins’

Close

Gremlins served as Chris Columbus’ second feature-length screenplay, preceded by Reckless and followed by The Goonies. Crushing its production budget, the film raked in an impressive $212.9 million at the global box office, quickly setting it up for a sequel. Gremlins 2: The New Batch takes the action to New York City, where Gizmo has sprouted off a new batch of tiny terrors bent on destroying the city. Since then, fans have been patiently waiting for a rumored third title to turn the film series into a trilogy, with Galligan voicing his support for another installment earlier this year. In the meantime, Max has produced two seasons of an animated series, with the first set of episodes titled Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai and the second titled Gremlins: The Wild Batch - both featuring top-tier voice acting performances.

Join the hoards of Christmas campy horror fans and head over to Max to see where it all began with Gremlins now streaming.

Your changes have been saved Gremlins A young man inadvertently breaks three important rules concerning his new pet and unleashes a horde of malevolently mischievous monsters on a small town. Release Date June 7, 1984 Director Joe Dante Cast Phoebe Cates , Corey Feldman , Zach Galligan , Hoyt Axton , Polly Holliday , Howie Mandel Runtime 106 minutes Writers Chris Columbus Tagline Budget $11 million Studio(s) Warner Bros. , Amblin Entertainment Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Sequel(s) Gremlins 2: The New Batch , Gremlins 3 Expand

WATCH ON MAX