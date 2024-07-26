The Big Picture Season 2 of Gremlins: The Wild Batch premieres October 3 on Max, with Simu Liu joining the cast as a new character, Chang.

John Glover, known for the Gremlins sequel, will guest star in The Wild Batch.

The new season picks up a year after Season 1, following Gizmo, Sam, and Elle on a journey from Shanghai to San Francisco.

At the official Gremlins: The Wild Batch panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, a stream of exciting updates were announced by Max, including confirmation that the new season will premiere Thursday, October 3 on Max. In other news, the panel announced the brilliant Simu Liu's introduction to the Season 2 cast. Best known for his roles in the likes of Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings and, of course, as one of the many Kens in 2023's Barbie, Liu is a multi-talented actor whose vocal work will add plenty of excitement to the upcoming second season of the animated series. His role, Chang, is described as:

"A handsome, impossibly charming bootlegger and son to one of San Francisco Chinatown’s most powerful and influential families. His various escapades have led him to spend quite a bit of time in Alcatraz, so much so that his family believes he's dead. After a twist of fate brings him together with Sam, Elle, and Gizmo, Chang will try to get back to Chinatown while also acting as the trio’s roguish guide to America."

It isn't all new names joining the cast, however, with John Glover, star of the Gremlins film sequel as eccentric billionaire Daniel Clamp, returning to the franchise as a guest voice star in The Wild Batch. Although details surrounding his character are as yet unknown, executive producers Tze Chun and Brendan Hay did hint during the panel that audiences may get an insight into the Clamp family ancestry this season. Other names announced to appear in The Wild Batch include Michael Paul Chan, Ronny Chieng, Keith David, Will Forte, Kelly Hu and Jimmy O. Yang.

What is 'Gremlins: The Wild Batch' About?

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai was an undoubted hit upon its arrival, with both the public and critics alike praising the animation, story, and attention to detail within the Gremlins universe. For that reason, viewers have been champing at the bit to find out more about the upcoming second outing. A description of The Wild Batch reads:

"Taking place one year after the events of season one, Gremlins: The Wild Batch follows Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery and Mogwai mayhem. Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way."

Gremlins: The Wild Batch stars Liu, Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, Gabrielle Nevaeh, and George Takei, among others. The series is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg serves as executive producer, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Presidents of Amblin Television, and Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. The aforementioned Chun serves as showrunner and executive producer, whilst Hay serves as executive producer with Dan Krall serving as supervising producer. Joe Dante serves as consulting producer.

Make sure to stay tuned to Collider and follow all our updates for this year's San Diego Comic-Con. You can catch Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai right now on Max.

