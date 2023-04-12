This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Fans can get ready to re-enter the Gremlins world with the latest entry in the franchise Gremlin: Secrets of the Mogwai. The animated series serves as a prequel to the 1984 movie and its 1990 sequel The New Batch. Warner Bros Discovery announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated animated family adventure during the unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles. For the uninitiated, the studio has merged the offerings of Discovery+ and HBO Max under the new brand name Max.

Along with the premiere date, the first trailer for the feature was also dropped, and it's all things magical. The animation looks top notch and the storyline tugs to the hearts of fans of the franchise and casual onlookers alike. The new clip introduces us to a young Sam, aka Mr. Wing from the original feature, and sees his first meeting with Gizmo. Together they set on a new adventure aided by Sam’s family and new friends all fighting their way through obstacles.

What Is Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai About?

The animated feature will take viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo. As Sam accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside they are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle. Together on this quest they encounter and battle colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore all coming to life in the new trailer. On this quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

Image via Max

RELATED: How Steven Spielberg’s Advice Turned ‘Gremlins’ From Straight-Up Horror Into a Holiday ClassicThe all-star voice cast includes Ming-Na Wen, BD Wong, James Hong, Matthew Rhys, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green. The notable guest stars include Zach Galligan who starred as the hero Billy Peltzer in the original Gremlins films alongside Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei, and Bowen Yang.

Tze Chun serves as showrunner and executive producer on the feature produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg serves as executive producer, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Presidents of Amblin Television, and Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Also serving as executive producer us Brendan Hay with Dan Krall serving as supervising producer and Joe Dante serving as consulting producer.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai premieres May 23 on Max. You can check out the trailer below: