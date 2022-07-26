It’s been years since Warner Media greenlit an animated series to serve as a prequel to the 1984 movie Gremlins and its 1990 sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, both of which were written by Chris Columbus (The Christmas Chronicles 2). The concept of “gremlins” originated during WWII, when members of the RAF blamed airplane failures on “tiny creatures” that love to break the machinery. Columbus took threads of this folklore when he wrote the screenplay for Gremlins, additionally claiming to have gotten inspiration from listening to a mouse infestation in his attic at the time.

Gremlins is a cult-classic black comedy that features a teenage boy, Billy, receiving a strange gift from his father for Christmas one year. The father purchased a small creature, called a “mogwai,” from a young Chinese boy who gave him a strict set of rules on how to care for it. No bright lights, don’t get him wet, and most important of all, never feed him after midnight. Billy accidentally spills water on the mogwai, which he calls “Gizmo.” Gizmo reproduces, creating a handful of baby mogwais. They then trick Billy into feeding them after midnight, turning them into evil green gremlins that are hellbent on creating havoc in the small town.

Written and executive produced by Tze Chun (Once Upon A Time), Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai premiered its first episode on June 13, 2022, at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Joining Chun as executive producers are Brendan Hay (Dawn of the Croods), Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!), Darryl Frank (The Americans), and Justin Falvey (The Haunting of Bly Manor). Produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation, this highly anticipated animated series will be coming to our screens before you know it and this article will tell you everything you need to know ahead of the series' release!

When and Where Is Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai Coming Out?

It was initially believed that Secrets of the Mogwai would premiere at some point in 2022, however, the show has been delayed for a 2023 release instead. Fans will be able to catch the animated series in all its glory starting on May 23, 2023. The series will be premiering on Max (until recently known as HBO Max). Cartoon Network is also set to air the episodes on their channel, as a part of their ACME Night block.

Watch the Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai Trailer

After what has been a really, really long wait, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai finally got a trailer on April 12, 2023, and you can watch it now in the player above. For a little bonus, you can also check out the first concept art for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai here:

What Is Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai About?

As a prequel to the movies, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, is meant to be an origin story of the adorable creature. It focuses on Sam Wing, a 10-year-old boy in 1920s Shanghai, and how he came to meet a mogwai named Gizmo. He and his friend, Elle, set off on an adventure to return Gizmo to his home and family. Along the way, they encounter numerous monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore as well as nefarious forces who wish to capture Gizmo for their own ends. These colorful creatures manifest as both friends and enemies to the group. Additionally, they seek a legendary treasure at the end of their journey, which is also pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his army of evil gremlins.

Here's the official plot synopsis:

GREMLINS: SECRETS OF THE MOGWAI takes viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 “Gremlins” film) accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle, and together, they encounter—and sometimes battle—colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

Who’s In the Cast of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai?

Izaac Wang, who is best known for his role as Soren in Good Boys, will be voicing the lead character, Sam Wing (the future Mr. Wing). Wang is no stranger to voice acting either, with his most recent role as Boun in Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon. The character of Elle will be voiced by Gabrielle Green (Danger Force). Elle joins Sam on the journey to return Gizmo to his family and is a known street thief. Green has also been in Nickelodeon’s That Girl Lay Lay and recent seasons of All That.

Ming-Na Wen (Mulan) and BD Wong (Jurassic World) will voice Sam’s parents, Fong and Hon, respectively. Sam’s grandfather will be played by James Hong (Kung Fu Panda). Matthew Rhys (The Americans) will voice a character named Riley Greene, who appears to be the main antagonist. Howie Mandel, who voiced Gizmo in both Gremlins movies, will not be returning to voice the lovable mogwai. Instead, Gizmo will be played by A.J. LoCascio, best known for his voice acting as Han Solo in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

During the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that Zach Galligan, who played the main character, Billy Peltzer, in the original Gremlins movies, will be joining the cast of the new series in an unspecified role. Also guest starring in unspecified roles are Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe), Bowen Yang (Fire Island), and the legendary George Takei (Star Trek).

How Many Episodes Will Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai Have?

The first season will consist of 10 episodes, each with a runtime of about 30 minutes. In February 2021, the show was renewed for a second season.

Where Can You Watch the Original Gremlins Movies?

It’s not a terrible idea to watch (or rewatch) the original movies while you wait for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. It’s been stated by the showrunners that the new animated series will have a plethora of Easter eggs throughout its run referencing the movies. Additionally, Joe Dante, who directed the two movies, revealed in 2020 that he was working with the creators of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai as a consultant. Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch are both available to stream now on Max and you can click on the button below to watch the first Gremlins movie on the service:

