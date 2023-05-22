For the first time since 1990, the cuddly yet chaotic cult horror icons are finally set to return in a more family-friendly capacity with Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. The new Max animated series finally brings the long-dormant franchise to life once again, telling the origins of the fan-favorite creatures and detailing the life of one particular Mogwai.

Better known as Gremlins, the Mogwai were introduced to audiences around the world with the original Gremlins film from 1984. The film depicts an ambitious American inventor who wants to bring his son something special from his time in Chinatown, New York, and he finds that in a strange creature called Gizmo (Howie Mandel). After buying the creature from a young boy, the inventor is given three rules to follow; don't put him in bright light, don't give him any water, and never, ever, feed him after midnight. The inventor's son, a good-hearted but careless young man named Billy (Zach Galligan) breaks all of these rules and inadvertently unleashes an army of evil Gremlin clones that only he and Gizmo can stop. They barely succeed, only for Gizmo's original owner to come back and take back the powerful creature to keep him from causing any further harm.

The first film effortlessly combined comedy and horror into a beloved family-friendly story, and the story would continue in Gremlins 2: The New Batch. The incredibly self-aware sequel sees a new nefarious group of Gremlins takes over a New York skyscraper, led by a particularly intelligent Mogwai capable of complex speech. The film is commonly regarded as a solid sequel to the 1984 original, but poor box-office earnings led to the franchise being put on indefinite ice.

While many attempts to revive the Gremlins series have been floated over the years, none have ever come to fruition until now. Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai takes place decades before the events of the first film, featuring characters both familiar and brand new. To find out who these characters are and who will be voicing them, read below for a comprehensive cast and character guide.

RELATED: 'Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

A.J. LoCascio as Gizmo

Image via Max

Veteran voice actor and Voltron: Legendary Defender star A.J. LoCascio will have some big ears to fill as Gizmo, taking over the role that was originally played by Howie Mandel.

As we see in the original films, Gizmo is a happy-go-lucky little creature who is fascinated by the world around him. A gentle soul with a kind heart, Gizmo has a particular soft spot for humans, enjoying their companionship quite a bit. He doesn't bat an eye when he's purchased by a strange American and given as a pet to young Billy. Still, Gizmo proves to be the source of a lot of problems, especially when Billy neglects to observe the three rules when he's supposed to follow. This really begins when Gizmo gets water on him, which causes dozens of clones of him to pop out of the lovable creature. These clones might look cute and cuddly, but make no mistake; they are not the good-hearted Mogwai like Gizmo is, instead being mischievous right out of the gate. Things get worse when Billy accidentally feeds the clones after midnight, which causes them to mutate into horrifying and aggressive creatures. Gizmo is thankfully unaffected by these changes and helps Billy defeat the rogue Mogwai once and for all.

In Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, we learn that Gizmo is a lot older than he looks. That's because the series takes place nearly a century before the events of the original film, taking place in 1920s Shanghai. During this time period, Gizmo had another close human companion, Sam Wing (Izaac Wang).

Izaac Wang as Sam Wing

Image via Max

Izaac Wang made an incredible first impression in voice acting when he breathed life into the charismatic and charming Boun in Raya and the Last Dragon. His character of Sam Wing in Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai may initially seem like an unfamiliar face, but it is actually a character we've met before.

Remember the Gizmo's original owner? The old man who warned the inventor and told him not to trifle with the Mogwai? That's Sam Wing, albeit a much older and wiser one. Credited merely as "Grandfather" in the original film and played by Keye Luke, Sam has apparently been caring for Gizmo ever since the 1920s. He's only seen at the very beginning and very end of the original film (as well as a brief appearance in Gremlins 2: The New Batch). At the start, he's the one who tells the inventor that Gizmo is not for sale. In the end, he's the one who reclaims Gizmo after all the chaos caused by his clones, though it's an amicable goodbye as the American family agrees that the Mogwai is much better off with his original owner.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai won't just be an origin for Gizmo, but also for Sam Wing. We'll see a very different version of the character, not being an older man with years of wisdom, but a young boy who isn't quite sure what to make of his mysterious furry friend.

James Hong as Grandpa

Image via Max

Much like Sam had his own grandson in the original Gremlins, he'll have a wise grandfather of his own in Secrets of the Mogwai and animation fans will be delighted to see he'll be played by prolific character actor James Hong, whose resume of over four-hundred roles includes Big Trouble in Little China, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and the Kung Fu Panda trilogy.

One of the first things we hear in the trailer for Secrets of the Mogwai is Hong's instantly recognizable voice, where it's clear he'll be serving the role of a mentor who knows what the Mogwai are capable of. His expository narration introduces not only the species and how dangerous they are but also the three rules one must remember when caring for the creatures.

Gabrielle Nevaeh as Elle

Image via Max

Sam won't be alone in his quest to protect Gizmo, as Gabrielle Nevaeh (That Girl Lay Lay) will also be assisting as the character of Elle.

Elle appears to be a young woman of similar age to Sam, whose friendship with the boy leads her to reluctantly assist in protecting Gizmo from the various forces that are pursuing him. She's clearly aware that this magic-filled adventure is insane on multiple levels, but she still seems eager to help Sam and Gizmo on their quest.

Related:‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ Review: An Adorable Expansion on the Original Movie

Ming-Na Wen and BD Wong as Fong and Hon Wing

Image via Max

Two adults in the Wing family (presumably the parents of Sam) will also have some star power attached. This includes Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett) and BD Wong (Jurassic World).

We haven't seen much from Fong and Hon Wing, but they likely won't be thrilled with Sam surrounding himself with extremely dangerous and mysterious lifeforms.

Matthew Rhys as Riley Greene

Image via Max

While we know that the evil Gremlins are returning for Secrets of the Mogwai, there's also an entirely new threat on display, and he's played by Perry Mason himself, Matthew Rhys.

Riley Greene appears to be bringing magic front and center to the Gremlins franchise. For whatever reason, he's remarkably intrigued by Gizmo and wants him for his own nefarious purposes. Greene repeatedly shows the extent of his power in the trailers, with his Greene eyes and affinity for sorcery bound to make him a new and unique threat to Sam, Elle, and Gizmo.

Guest Appearances Confirmed for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Image via Warner Bros.

In addition to the main cast, several other big stars are set to appear in a guest capacity in Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. These include Killing Eve's Sandra Oh, Fresh Off the Boat's Randall Park, Star Trek's George Takei, and Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang. Also set to appear is Zach Galligan, who of course played Billy in the original films, though it's unclear if he'll be reprising the role or voicing a new character.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai premieres on Max the same day it launches on May 23rd.