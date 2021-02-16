HBO Max has unveiled the voice cast for its upcoming animated family series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, which is based on Chris Columbus' classic 1984 movie Gremlins.

Set in 1920s Shanghai, Secrets of the Mogwai is described as an origin story about how Chinatown shopkeeper Mr. Wing first met the lovable Mogwai known as Gizmo. Here, Mr. Wing is just a naïve 10-year-old boy named Sam, who embarks on a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside with Gizmo and a 12-year-old street thief named Elle. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they encounter colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore, all while being pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

Variety reports that young Sam Wing will be voiced by Izaac Wang, while Ming-Na Wen (Mulan) and BD Wong (Jurassic World) will voice the boy's mother and father, Fong and Hon Wing, and James Hong (Blade Runner) will voice Grandpa, who knows the true power (and secrets) of the Mogwai and the importance of protecting them. Sam’s mom is a resourceful doctor of Chinese medicine who is protective of her family, while his calm dad is skeptical of Grandpa's tales of magic and adventure.

Gabrielle Green will voice Elle, while A.J. LoCascio will voice Gizmo. Meanwhile, Emmy winner Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) will voice the villainous Riley Greene, an English industrialist and treasure hunter who will stop at nothing in his pursuit of Gizmo and the mythical treasure of the Mogwai -- -- including the use of black magic.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai hails from writer/showrunner Tze Chun, who will also serve as a co-executive producer along with Brendan Hay. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television will executive produce along with their Animaniacs collaborator Sam Register. Dan Krall will serve as supervising producer on the series, which Amblin will produce in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

The animated Gremlins series has been in production for nearly two years, and the 10-episode show could debut on HBO Max as soon as this fall. I grew up watching the two Gremlins movies, and even though I'm totally down for a third live-action film, I'll settle for this animated series on HBO Max, which just ordered Fired on Mars, an adult animated series featuring Pete Davidson as a tech bro in space.

