For almost four decades, the Mogwai from Gremlins, the classic 1980s critter horror film (for the whole family), didn't have an origin story - but that's all changed. The new animated series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, has shown us the story of how little Gizmo ended up with Mr. Wing (or Sam, as this series reveals) in that odd shop in Chinatown. The first episode of the Max original series presented Gizmo living in a little Mogwai utopia deep within a forest, co-existing happily.

That's disturbed when a giant bird grabs Gizmo and flies away with him. Gizmo escapes, but ends up in the clutches of a travelling circus. Sam's Grandpa Wing explains that the creature in the circus is called a Mogwai, which hasn't been seen by any human for hundreds of years, but the last time they encountered them, people died and cities burned. Sam and his Grandpa must then find a way to return Gizmo to his home.

After a delightful debut, we can now share an exclusive clip from Episode 3—entitled "Always Buy a Ticket"—which premieres on Thursday, June 1 alongside Episode 4. Guest starring Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp, Fresh Off the Boat, Aquaman), the episode sees Sam, Elle, and Gizmo seeking to outrun a supernatural stranger who is stalking them while on a train journey. Episode 4—"Don't Drink the Tea"—sees our heroes stranded in the desolate countryside in a raging storm, seeking shelter with an innkeeper who seems suspiciously friendly, and the bizarrely docile guests staying within.

Image via Max

What's the Backstory of Gremlins?

In 1984, Joe Dante released Gremlins, one of the strangest - yet beloved, and enduring - family Christmas films of all time. Billy Peltzer (Zach Galligan) is gifted a wide-eyed, long-eared creature, named Gizmo, which is called a Mogwai—purchased from Mr Wing, but the ownership of the new "pet" comes with very specific and particular rules. Don't get it wet. If you do, it'll rapidly multiply. Don't put it in sunlight. That will kill it. And never, ever, feed a Mogwai after midnight. Unless you want to see hell unleashed upon your small town. Gizmo returns to Mr. Wing at the end of the film, before Mr. Wing dies in its sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch. But now, we have the chance to see the entire story of our favourite Mogwai.

The voice cast for the series includes Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Matthew Rhys, Izaac Wang, and Gabrielle Neveah. The series will also feature notable guest stars including Zach Galligan. Additional guest voices include Sandra Oh, George Takei, and Bowen Yang.

All episodes of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is streaming now, exclusively on Max. Check out the clip from Episode 3 of the series down below: