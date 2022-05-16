HBO Max has released the first images that of the fictional Ming family for their upcoming animated prequel series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. The series will tell the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing came to befriend Gizmo, everyone's favorite Mogwai. Sam Wing originally appeared as an older man played by Keye Luke in the original Gremlins film from 1984. Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai features a star-studded voice cast including Ming-Na Wen, BD Wong, and James Hong. The series was renewed for a second season back in February 2021, meanwhile, the first season is still awaiting release.

Each image showcases the animated character with their voice actors depicted next to them. The images show Ming-Na Wen as Fong Wing, James Hong as Grandpa, BD Wong as Hon Wing, and Izaac Wang as Sam Wing. Fong Wing, the matriarch of the Wing family, is described as a resourceful and funny doctor who will stop at nothing to protect her family at all costs, while her father and Sam's grandpa is a self-proclaimed expert in Chinese myth and magic. Hon Wing, Fong's husband, never believed in Grandpa's tales of magic until unexplainable things start to occur in their lives. Sam, who will one day become Mr. Wing, is a naïve 10-year-old whose life changes forever when he promises his grandfather that he will make sure Gizmo the Mogwai gets home.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is produced by Amblin Television. Amblin produced the original Gremlins film as well as its sequel Gremlins 2: The New Batch. Tze Chun, who helmed the films Children of Invention and Cold Comes the Night, is serving as showrunner as well as an executive producer on Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. Dan Krall acts as supervising producer on the show.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will premiere its first episode at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 13. The first season of the series will debut on HBO Max at some point later this year, but it currently does not have an official release date. The show will also air on Cartoon Network as part of their ACME Night block.

Check out the official synopsis for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai below:

"Steeped in China’s rich culture and mythology, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai takes viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first discovers the mysterious creature. Sam Wing, the youngest in the family, accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle, and together, they encounter—and sometimes battle—colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins."

There is currently no release date for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. You can see the rest of the images below:

