‘Gremlins’ Prequel Series Concept Art Revealed: Here’s What the 1920s Looks Like With Mogwai In It

Thursday, as part of an update about the state of kids and family programming on HBO Max, Warner Bros. released a first look at the concept art for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. The series is an animated prequel featuring the loveable/terrifying creatures from Joe Dante‘s 1980s comedy-horror cult favorites Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch. (Dante is a consultant.)

Also sharing the image on Twitter was showrunner Tze Chun, whose past credits include Gotham, Once Upon a Time, and Little America (specifically the episode “The Grand Prize Expo Winners,” which he wrote and directed).

This is only one of many recent animated series announced by Warner Bros., which is also planning for a revival of ’90s weekday afternoon classic Tiny Toon Adventures for HBO Max, entitled Tiny Toons Looniversity. Meanwhile, renowned animator Genndy Tartakovsky will also be creating the supernatural adventure series Unicorn: Warriors Eternal for Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

Not a ton has been revealed about Secrets of the Mogwai, except that it’s set in 1920s Shanghai, a connection perhaps to the fact that in the original film, Billy (Zach Galligan) receives the adorable Gizmo after his father purchases the creature in a Chinatown antique store. No casting has been announced yet, though it has been revealed that Howie Mandel will not be returning to voice Gizmo.

This means there’s also no word on whether Leonard Maltin will make a cameo this time around (yes, it’s a prequel set in 1920s Shanghai, but Leonard Maltin is not restricted by the laws of space and time like the rest of us).

Check out the concept art below. Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will eventually be released on HBO Max.