Keep them out of bright light, never get them wet, and never feed them after midnight, right?

It’s been over three years since Warner Media greenlit an animated series to serve as a prequel to the 1984 movie Gremlins and its 1990 sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, both of which were written by Chris Columbus (The Christmas Chronicles 2). The concept of “gremlins” originated during WWII, when members of the RAF blamed airplane failures on “tiny creatures” that love to break the machinery. Columbus took threads of this folklore when he wrote the screenplay for Gremlins, additionally claiming to have gotten inspiration from listening to a mouse infestation in his attic at the time.

Gremlins is a cult-classic black comedy that features a teenage boy, Billy, receiving a strange gift from his father for Christmas one year. The father purchased a small creature, called a “mogwai,” from a young Chinese boy who gave him a strict set of rules on how to care for it. No bright lights, don’t get him wet, and most important of all, never feed him after midnight. Billy accidentally spills water on the mogwai, which he calls “Gizmo.” Gizmo reproduces, creating a handful of baby mogwais. They then trick Billy into feeding them after midnight, turning them into evil green gremlins that are hellbent on creating havoc in the small town.

Written and executive produced by Tze Chun (Once Upon A Time), Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai premiered its first episode on June 13, 2022, at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Joining Chun as executive producers are Brendan Hay (Dawn of the Croods), Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!), Darryl Frank (The Americans), and Justin Falvey (The Haunting of Bly Manor). Produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation, this highly anticipated animated series will be coming to our screens before we know it. This article will tell you everything you need to know ahead of the series' release!

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Related:'Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai's Showrunner, Tze Chun, Discusses AAPI Representation in Prequel Series

Is There a Trailer For Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai?

At this time, there hasn’t been a full trailer released yet, but it is expected to come out about a month before the series' debut on HBO Max. However, we have seen some of the art from the series. Check out the first concept art for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai here:

When Does Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai Come Out?

It was initially believed that Secrets of the Mogwai would premiere at some point this year, however, the show has been delayed for a 2023 release instead. There are no further details at this point yet regarding exactly when the show will be released in 2023.

What Is Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai About?

As a prequel to the movies, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, is meant to be an origin story of the adorable creature. It focuses on Sam Wing, a 10-year-old boy in 1920s Shanghai, and how he came to meet a mogwai named Gizmo. He and his friend, Elle, set off on an adventure across the Chinese countryside to return Gizmo to his home and family. Along the way, they encounter numerous monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. These colorful creatures manifest as both friends and enemies to the group.

Additionally, they seek a legendary treasure at the end of their journey, which is also pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his army of evil gremlins.

Related:‘Gremlins’ Director Accuses Lucasfilm of Stealing the Mogwai Look for ‘The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda

Who’s In the Cast of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai?

Image via Amblin Entertainment

Izaac Wang, who is best known for his role as Soren in Good Boys, will be voicing the lead character, Sam Wing. Wang is no stranger to voice acting either, with his most recent role as Boun in Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon.

The character of Elle will be voiced by Gabrielle Green (Danger Force). Elle joins Sam on the journey to return Gizmo to his family and is a known street thief. Green has also been in Nickelodeon’s That Girl Lay Lay and recent seasons of All That.

Ming-Na Wen (Mulan) and BD Wong (Jurassic World) will voice Sam’s parents, Fong and Hon, respectively. Sam’s grandfather will be played by James Hong (Kung Fu Panda). Matthew Rhys (The Americans) will voice a character named Riley Greene. It’s unclear if his character will be playing the main antagonist, or different role entirely, but Rhys is credited for all 10 episodes.

Howie Mandel, who voiced Gizmo in both Gremlins movies, will not be returning to voice the lovable mogwai. Instead, Gizmo will be played by A.J. LoCascio, best known for his voice acting as Han Solo in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Zach Galligan, who played the main character, Billy Peltzer, in the original Gremlins movies, has just announced during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con that he will be joining the cast of the new series in an unspecified role. Also guest starring in unspecified roles are Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe), Bowen Yang (Fire Island), and the legendary George Takei (Star Trek).

Related:Ming-Na Wen on Taking Live-Action Characters to Animation, 'The Bad Batch,' and the Future of 'The Mandalorian'

How Many Episodes Will Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai Have?

Image via Warner Bros.

The first season will consist of 10 episodes, each with a runtime of about 30 minutes. In February 2021, the show was renewed by HBO for a second season. Cartoon Network will also be airing the episodes on their channel, as a part of their ACME Night block.

Where Can You Watch the Original Gremlins Movies?

It’s not a terrible idea to watch (or rewatch) the original movies while you wait for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. It’s been stated by the showrunners that the new animated series will have a plethora of Easter eggs throughout it, referencing the movies.

Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch are both available to stream now on HBO Max. Joe Dante, who directed the two movies, revealed in 2020 that he was working with the creators of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai as a consultant.

While 2023 feels like a far way off, it will be here before we know it. Soon enough, there will be a trailer with some more information on what we can expect from the upcoming series!