Hide your food, and make sure the bathtub is drained as Max announces today that the Gremlins prequel series will return for a second season under the title, Gremlins: The Wild Batch. The fresh batch of episodes is set to arrive this fall, picking up where the first season of the animated prequel series left off. The news comes just before the movie that started it all, Joe Dante’s classic 1984 flick Gremlins, celebrates its 40th anniversary. Returning to reprise their vocal roles from Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will be Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett), James Hong (Everything Everywhere All at Once), BD Wong (Mulan), Izaac Wang (Clifford the Big Red Dog), AJ LoCascio (Incredibles 2), and Gabrielle Nevaeh (All That).

Along with the renewal announcement, a short teaser was dropped to foreshadow the adventure and madness that awaits audiences when the colorful critters return to screens later this year. Set to the iconic soundtrack composed by Jerry Goldsmith, the first peek is shot from the first-person (or in this case, Gremlin) view as one of the Mogwai makes its way up to a box to unveil the show’s new title, Gremlins: The Wild Batch. Judging by its shadow and the thin green hands we see cracking open the box, this isn’t a cuddly Mogwai but one of the villainous and chaos-loving versions.

What’s The Plot Of ‘Gremlins: The Wild Batch’?

As per the Season 2 logline, “Gremlins: The Wild Batch follows Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery and Mogwai mayhem. Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way.”

Along with the returning voice cast from the first season, the announcement also teased a slew of yet-to-be-revealed big-name guest stars. As in the past, Steven Spielberg will be back on board as an executive producer with the project being a collaboration between Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation. Amblin Television Presidents, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey also serve as executive producers alongside Sam Register, the President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Tze Chun also returns as an executive producer as well as showrunner.

The first season of the animated prequel series turned out to be quite a success among the horror franchise’s dedicated fandom, with the same expected for the second and more menacing chapter. You can get caught up on Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai as it’s now streaming on Max and check out the first teaser to come from Gremlins: The Wild Batch above. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

