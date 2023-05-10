You may only need a few rules to properly take care of a mogwai — but that doesn't mean things will be easy! In a new trailer released by Max for upcoming animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. Serving as a prequel to the 1984 classic Gremlins, Secrets of the Mogwai follows 10-year-old Sam Wing (Izaac Wang) as he meets the adorable Gizmo (AJ LoCascio) and sets out on a mission to return him home to his people.

As shown in the trailer, the mission will be anything but easy. Sam and his friend Elle (Gabrielle Nevaeh) are relentlessly pursued by a man named Riley Greene (Matthew Rhys), who wants to get his hands on Gizmo. But it isn't just Riley making things difficult for the pair, as they are quickly caught up in a world of magic beyond anything they've experienced before, including many elements from Chinese myth and folklore.

In addition to gorgeous animation, the series also boasts an incredible all-star cast, including screen legend James Hong as Sam's grandfather, and B.D. Wong and Ming-Na Wen as Sam's parents. The series will also feature Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei, and Bowen Yang in guest roles, as well as Zach Galligan who starred as Billy Peltzer in the original Gremlins.

Image via Max

Who Is Behind Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai?

If the series already seems to have an "Amblin" feel to it, there's a reason for that. Amblin Television produces the series with Steven Spielberg himself serving as executive producer alongside showrunner Tze Chun. Also executive producing the series are Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Sam Register, and Brendan Hay. Dan Krall is the supervising producer while Joe Dante serves as consulting producer.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai premieres May 23 on Max with two episodes. Check out the official synopsis, poster, and trailer below:

GREMLINS: SECRETS OF THE MOGWAI takes viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo (AJ LoCascio). Voiced by Izaac Wang, Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 “Gremlins” film) accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle (Gabrielle Nevaeh), and together, they encounter—and sometimes battle—colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist named Riley Greene (Matthew Rhys) and his growing army of evil Gremlins.